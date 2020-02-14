Sonic the Hedgehog is now finally in theaters after a release date change. The studio wisely went back to the drawing board on the character design and ended up with much better results. Even with the redesign, Sonic is still getting mixed reviews from critics and video game fans. However, many can agree that the post-credit scene sets up a sequel in a really great way, which could go on to be even better than the first installment. There are SPOILERS for Sonic the Hedgehog below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Jim Carrey has already teased that a Sonic the Hedgehog sequel is very possible, noting that he would love to return and flesh out Dr. Robotnik, who, by the end of the movie, is in full Eggman mode. That by itself is already reason enough for the sequel to happen, especially since Carrey has been receiving praise for his portrayal of the video game villain. But, the post-credit scene makes an even stronger case for another Sonic movie by introducing another character.

The Sonic the Hedgehog post-credit scene takes place in the town of Green Hill, which is not to be confused with the Zone where Sonic was born. The camera pans to a cliff where we begin to see some rustling in the bushes. By this point, most video game fans already know what's coming next. A gold ring portal appears and Sonic's video game partner Tails arrives. The character pulls out what appears to be a tracker and says, "If these readings are accurate, he's here. I've found him! I just hope I'm not too late." Tails is looking for Sonic, but it's unclear why. He then uses his tail to fly, just like in the third installment of the game franchise.

Tails was introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog's second video game installment. He never really took off in a way like say, Luigi did from the Super Mario Bros. franchise, but he is still a beloved character to old school SEGA fans. While he was a good partner for Sonic in his first outing, he was much better in the third, when it was revealed that he could fly. This is a great way to set up a sequel, which could go on to explore the relationship between the two main characters as they go up against Eggman.

Ben Schwartz provides Sonic the Hedgehog's voice, while Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik/Eggman. However, there is no actor named under the voice of Tails, which means that the studio more than likely just used a placeholder for the movie. If a sequel gets the green light, Paramount will start looking for their Tails actor, though it was rumored that they were looking during the production of the first installment. Sonic the Hedgehog is currently in theaters and you can head over to Paramount's website for ticketing information.