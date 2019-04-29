A Sonic the Hedgehog movie leak has provided us with our first look at Jim Carrey's villainous Dr. Robotnik. Footage from CinemaCon proves the authenticity of the image and fans may be close to getting their first look at the upcoming movie. Along with the image, it is also believed the first trailer will drop tomorrow, April 30th. Sega fans have been waiting quite a while to get the first official look at the little blue hedgehog after some disappointing images leaked on the internet a few months back.

Jim Carrey looks pretty good as Dr. Robotnik in the leaked Sonic the Hedgehog movie image. He has a short haircut, red and black goggles, and a pretty impressive mustache. Reactions to the CinemaCon footage was mostly positive, but people are still weirded out by the titular character. On the other hand, Carey's Robotnik has been praised and compared to a classic 1990s performance, which certainly sounds like an interesting twist.

Jim Carrey stole the show at CinemaCon when he came out on stage to promote and it's highly likely he'll steal the show in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie too. It'll be nice to see the actor come unhinged again after a pretty long absence from doing so. Taking on the role of the villainous Dr. Robotnik may have seemed weird on a paper, but it apparently works really, really well. Hopefully, the rest of the movie will fall in line because it sounds like its dangerously close to hitting Super Mario Bros. movie territory, which is definitely not a good thing.

Sonic the Hedgehog hits theaters this November, so it's about time we all finally get to see some footage. Will Smith recently laughed about getting compared to the look of new Sonic with his upcoming role as the Genie in Aladdin. Both fictional characters have been taking a pretty intense beating on social media over the past few months and it's time for the world to finally see that buff little hedgehog that CinemaCon was able to see first. At the time, the first footage was met with positivity, so it's going to be interesting to see how social media reacts.

The trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog is rumored to drop tomorrow, but it has yet to be officially confirmed at this time. At any rate, a trailer is probably coming soon since we now have an image of Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik. Much like the look of Sonic, Sega fans are probably going to be very critical of Carrey's look, even though we have yet to see any footage. At this point, we'll just have to wait and see. You can check out the first image of Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik below, thanks to the Sega Bits Twitter account.

Rumor: First look at Robotnik in the #SonicMovie, trailer releases tomorrow pic.twitter.com/IMf4pjQX6U — SEGAbits (@SEGAbits) April 29, 2019