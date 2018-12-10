Paramount has released the first poster for Sonic the Hedgehog. This marks the first time that we have seen the titular character, and there are some key differences to the video games. A Sonic movie has been talked about for decades, going as far back as the mid-1990s, but it's probably a good thing that it wasn't made back then. It would have more than likely suffered the same fate as the Super Mario Bros. movie. Thankfully, Paramount announced their plans back in 2014 for a live-action/CGI movie.

The new motion poster for Sonic The Hedgehog provides some familiar sounds of the titular character retrieving some gold rings and two dashes of blue light going past the camera. We are then treated to a still silhouette image of the blue speedster, that for the most part, looks the same as we would imagine. However, he has some new red shoes that are a lot different from what we're used to seeing. Also, it appears that Sonic is designed after a real hedgehog for the movie, and not just the original video game design.

In order to make Sonic look more like a real hedgehog, the designers gave him fur, which is pretty different from his original look. Sonic The Hedgehog executive producer Tim Miller recently spoke about the way that they approached creating the iconic character for the big screen. Adding the fur was all about making Sonic fit into the real-world around him. Miller explains.

"That was always Stage 1 of adapting it to what the real world is and what a real animal would be like. It would be weird and it would feel like he was running around nude if he was some sort of otter-like thing. It was always, for us, fur, and we never considered anything different. It's part of what integrates him into the real world and makes him a real creature."

As for the new pair of kicks, Tim Miller notes that they looked at all of the different shoes that Sonic The Hedgehog has had over the years and tried to pay homage while creating something new. However, the biggest change is something that isn't evident in the new motion poster for the movie. It's something that apparently SEGA isn't very happy about either. Miller had this to say.

"I don't think SEGA was entirely happy with the eye decision, but these sorts of things you go, It's going to look weird if we don't do this. But everything is a discussion, and that's kind of the goal, which is to only change what's necessary and stay true to the rest of it. He's not going to feel like a Pixar character would because I don't think that's the right aesthetic to make it feel like part of our world."

Tim Miller also talked about putting limits on Sonic The Hedgehog. Since they're going with a realistic look for the movie, they wanted to make sure that everything else about the character followed suit, including his trademark speed. Apparently, Sonic won't have his full speed powers at the beginning of the movie and they get stronger over the course of the story. The poster doesn't show a whole lot, but it's enough to get people excited about seeing the little blue hedgehog on the screen for the first time as he takes on Jim Carrey's Doctor Robotnik. You can check out the motion poster below, thanks to the IGN Instagram account.

