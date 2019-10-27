The latest Sonic the Hedgehog design has been spotted in a movie theater. Video game fans were outraged when they first saw what the iconic character was going to look like on the big screen. The backlash was so intense that it forced Paramount to order a redesign while pushing back the release date at the same time. Fan were horrified by the first look because it betrayed the original design so much. Now, the redesign is starting to make the rounds.

A few weeks ago, some artwork from the Sonic the Hedgehog movie made its way online, though it may not have been the official Sonic the Hedgehog redesign. However, a new picture from an unknown movie theater shows that the redesign is now complete. Right off the bat, the character looks much closer to how he appeared in the video games and cartoon series, which should make fans very happy. But, will they go to the movies to see the famous blue hedgehog?

The original Sonic the Hedgehog design had human features, which fans found appalling. The human teeth, long legs, and weird eyes are all gone now and it appears that even the shoes have been overhauled. Sonic the Hedgehog was originally scheduled to hit theaters on November 8th, but it was given a new release date of February 14th, 2020 due to the redesign. While some fans of the video game franchise were disappointed to see the release date get pushed back, many were excited that they were able to help create the change.

Jim Carrey stars as the villainous Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog and he found the backlash to be problematic. The actor is worried that it will lead to ownership "going out the window," since the studio caved so quickly and went in to redesign the character. However, the studio has to do whatever it takes to get people into theaters to see the movie and now they have to double their efforts since the redesign was more than likely not cheap. One can imagine it cost quite a bit to redesign the lead character throughout the whole movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog is directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uziel. The movie stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz (as Sonic), Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey. It's going to be very interesting to see how the movie is received upon its release early next year. Will fans embrace this new look that brings Sonic back to his roots, or are they not really going to care? That remains to be seen, but we should get a pretty decent gauge when a new trailer is officially released in the near future. You can check out the new Sonic the Hedgehog design below, thanks to the Tails Channel Twitter account.

Breaking: A #SonicMovie standee featuring a newly redesigned Sonic was spotted at a undetermined location. This story is developing. #SonicNewspic.twitter.com/ymcgSYjg4a — Tails' Channel - Celebrating 11 Years! (@TailsChannel) October 27, 2019