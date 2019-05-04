Sonic the Hedgehog has the potential to be a smash at the box office later this year. But, fans were not excited at all when the first trailer dropped earlier this week. The outrage started well before the first footage landed when a leaked image showed off some muscular and furry blue legs. When leaks were later proven to be the real deal, it sparked an all-out war on the new look of Sonic the Hedgehog and now, the studio has decided to go back and make some big changes. Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka is on board about this idea.

Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler announced earlier this week that they were going to go back and redesign the character. Disney fans were angry over the look of Will Smith's Genie in the upcoming live-action Aladdin remake, but the Sonic outrage sparked an intense emotional response, which has led us down this new path. Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka is very happy with the studio's decision. Naka had this to say.

"The power of Sonic fans is amazing. It is good to go in a good direction. Thank you so much for loving Sonic."

With all of this change on the way for Sonic the Hedgehog, one has to wonder about who okayed this new design in the first place. The response to this new look for the iconic character has been overwhelmingly negative from people who don't even know about the character at all, so who were the people that made this ok? Surely, there had to have been more than a few people at the studio who were horrified at what they saw.

Regardless, Sonic the Hedgehog is about to see some big changes, which is going to take up a lot of time and eat up a lot of money. Though we haven't seen a lot of merchandise at this point in time, it has more than likely already been made, so all of that gets trashed like the long lost E.T. Atari game. A decade or two from now, people will find the original Sonic the Hedgehog merchandise and wear it proudly, while hardcore fans will raise pitchforks and announce internet campaigns to have Jeff Fowler's original cut of the movie released with the outrageous Sonic design.

This could all just be a brilliant marketing strategy on behalf of the studio to drum up publicity for Sonic the Hedgehog. However, there are better ways to go about such things. For now, we'll just have to sit back and wait to see what the studio comes up with for the new look. Will he be too close to the original design? Only the fans will be able to tell when all is said and done. For now, fans can finally rest easy in knowing that something has been done. You can read Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator's reaction to the makeover below, thanks to Yuji Naka's Twitter account.

