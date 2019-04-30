The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog is finally here. Fans have been waiting months to see the little blue hedgehog and his new cinematic look. Things got off to a rocky start when promotional art leaked, featuring some pretty hairy and muscular long, blue legs. Then there was the leaked picture of his weird eyes, which got fans even more fired up since he isn't looking like the video game character that we all know and love. Thankfully, the whole package is now here and everybody can make some small opinions as to what we can all expect.

Even with the trailer being here, the movie doesn't come out until November, so there is plenty of time to get used to everything. Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most beloved video game characters in history, so a movie is a pretty big deal. Video games don't always make for the best big screen adaptations, so it's understandable why people are nervous about the upcoming movie and what it means for the Sonic franchise as a whole.

Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik arrives for the first time and it's not as bad as expected. The character made waves when the first footage was shown at CinemaCon a few weeks back and it looks like he's delivering a performance straight from the 1990s. A picture of the villain leaked earlier this week and fans have been receptive to what Carrey has to offer the character. He is going to be big and over-the-top, which is exactly what the Sonic the Hedgehog movie needs. Carrey's involvement will go a long way in helping to break the dreaded video game movie curse.

Related: Creepy Sonic the Hedgehog Leaked Poster Is Real and Fans Can't Handle It

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been in development for a number of years, but it didn't really fire up until 2017. Jeff Fowler is in the director's chair and in addition to Jim Carrey, James Marsden stars as Green Hills Sheriff Tom Wachowski. Ben Schwartz is providing the voice to the titular character. With the first trailer now officially out, it will be interesting to see how people react to it. We could very well end up seeing the Will Smith Genie from the Aladdin remake all over again, which is kind of entertaining. Even Smith admitted to laughing about it.

Sonic the Hedgehog hits theaters on November 8th, which is just right around the corner. The realistic look of Sonic is sure to raise some further eyebrows, but he actually fits in better to the live-action movie and looks less alien than originally thought. With that being said, we still haven't really seen too much of the hedgehog. There's still plenty of time for more trailers and TV spots to hit the internet well before the movie hits theaters. While we wait for more news, you can check out the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer below, thanks to Paramount.