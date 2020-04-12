Sonic the Hedgehog is seeing a whole new surge in popularity, thanks to the latest big screen adaptation. While the movie wasn't able to stay in theaters for as long as the studio had hoped, it received praise from long-time video game fans and critics. Now, it has received a whole new honor: an adult movie parody. Sonic has been the source of adult material for years now, but Pornhub has given the character a new live-action project and it's more than a little disturbing.

First of all, thinking about Sonic the Hedgehog in an NSFW kind of way is rather weird. But here we are. The trailer is relatively SFW, but you probably wouldn't want anyone at work to know that you watched it in the first place, so might as well wait until after work for this one. With that being said, almost anyone who is lucky enough to keep working is working from home at the moment, so go ahead and check it out.

The parody is called Sonic The V**gehog, which on its own is pretty ridiculous, but it's really nothing when compared to the trailer. Sonic is a woman this time around with a really bad facial prosthesis and the obvious blue coloring. There's some reenacting of the video game's iconic side scrolling action with a ton of puns in regard to the little blue hedgehog and his buddies. You don't have to let your imagination stray too far with some of the official video game character names and their parody puns. While Doctor Robotnik is normally the enemy, he, who is also played by a woman in the parody, is far from it in this Pornhub take on the story.

While Sonic the Hedgehog is streaming on Pornhub, it was made by Wood Rocket, the company behind gems like Ten Inch Mutant Ninja Turtles, Strokémon, and Laygo, was responsible for this production. Fans can watch an abbreviated version of the movie on the adult site for free and watch the entire thing with a Pornhub Premium subscription. The adult site has gifted most of the world free premium subscriptions while everybody is stuck at home, so go ahead and give the whole thing a whirl, if you're into that type of thing or just need a good laugh.

Pornhub already has a huge fan base for Hollywood movie-related content. Some of their biggest searches of 2019 had to do with superheroes and animated characters, so Sonic the Hedgehog fits right in there with all of that. While adult material featuring the little blue hedgehog is nothing new, Sonic The V**gehog looks like it blazes some pretty interesting new trails while providing some laughs at the same time. You can check out the official trailer for the parody below, thanks to the Wood Rocket YouTube channel. While bizarre, it is pretty much SFW.