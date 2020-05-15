One of the greatest video game characters in history is coming to Blu-ray next week. Paramount has provided us with an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the Blu-ray release of Sonic the Hedgehog. Everyone's favorite hedgehog debuted early for purchase on Digital March 31st, 2020 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The movie will be available to purchase on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs starting May 19th, and it comes with a Limited Edition Comic Book too.

The Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases of Sonic the Hedgehog are packed with sensational bonus features. See Sonic the Hedgehog's next adventure around the world in a new animation; get more of Sonic in deleted scenes; laugh at the hilarious blooper reel; explore the origins of the legendary blue hedgehog; see Jim Carrey bring Dr. Robotnik to life; watch along with awesome commentary by director Jeff Fowler and the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz; and more! Plus, for a limited time, the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo packs will include the aforementioned printed, Limited Edition comic book featuring an adventure with Sonic and The Donut Lord. Our exclusive clip finds James Marsden and Ben Schwartz talk about taking on the project.

Powered with incredible speed, Sonic the Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz), aka The Blue Blur, embraces his new home on Earth. That is, until he accidentally knocks out the power grid and sparks the attention of super-uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Now it's super-villain vs. super-sonic in an all-out race across the globe to stop Robotnik from using his unique power for world domination. Sonic teams up with The Donut Lord, aka Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), to save the planet in this action-packed hit that's fun for the whole family.

Sonic the Hedgehog hit theaters earlier this year and gained rave reviews from video game fans and critics, who weren't expecting much after the first trailer revealed a design that was instantly hated. Luckily, the studio went back to the drawing board for a re-design that pleased just about everybody. As it turns out, people want to see the classic Sonic look as opposed to something new. The same thing would happen if Nintendo decided to make another Super Mario Bros. movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog had already captured the highest domestic gross of a video game movie in history and was well on its way to taking over the global title from Detective Pikachu. However, current events put a stop to that as movie theaters across the world closed their doors, forcing Sonic to race home for Digital release a bit earlier than intended. Regardless, the movie still celebrated success on the home release and will likely see a boost in sales next week when the Blu-ray release hits the shelves. While we wait for the physical release and the awesome limited edition comic book, you can check out the exclusive clip above.