The verdict is in on the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which is arguably one of the most interesting blockbusters hitting theaters this year, given everything surrounding the project. It's had a long, complicated road to make it to this point but the beloved Sega icon is finally headlining a live-action adventure on the big screen. So, how is it? According to critics who have weighed in so far, pretty good!

Rotten Tomatoes has tallied the numbers from critics who have weighed in up to this point and, as of this writing, the movie has a very solid 70 percent approval rating, with 61 reviews counted. Currently, The Angry Birds Movie 2 is the highest-rated video game movie ever, sitting at 73 percent. Video game movies have, for most of their history, not been great and we've only very recently started to get to a point where studios are figuring out a way to make these adaptations work. With that in mind, Sonic the Hedgehog sitting at 70 percent, especially considering everything this movie had to go through to get to this point, feels like a minor miracle.

Paramount Pictures, ultimately, got the movie made. Sony had been developing the project with Deadpool director Tim Miller for some time. However, they eventually walked away from it and Paramount came in to scoop it up in October 2017, bringing the same creative team with them, with Miller producing and Jeff Fowler making his feature directorial debut. James Marsden was brought in as the human lead, with Ben Schwartz doing the voice of Sonic and Jim Carrey playing the evil Dr. Robotnik. Things went smoothly, it would seem, throughout filming. But then that fateful day came when the first trailer arrived online and the world got a look at the Sonic design. The collective internet lost it.

Sonic had teeth, bizarrely long legs and, overall, took some serious liberties with the character fans know and love. The studio then decided to delay the release and completely redesign Sonic throughout the entire movie. The results paid off, as people responded far more kind to the redesign. It would be a shame if the look of the character were enough to kill what, on first glance based on these early critical reactions, seems to be a perfectly fine movie. Now the question is, will audiences agree, and will they show up at the box office this weekend? The early indication is, yes.

Sonic the Hedgehog is easily projected to win the weekend with a debut in the $40 million range. It also is right in line with Detective Pikachu, critically speaking, as the Pokemon live-action flick sits at a 69 percent on Rotten Tomatoes currently. Given that Detective Pikachu went on to earn $433 million globally after a $53 million opening weekend, that bodes well for Paramount possibly starting a franchise here. This news comes to us via Rotten Tomatoes.