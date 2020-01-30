Sonic the Hedgehog is getting some major support from professional athletes in the new Super Bowl trailer. The little blue speedster has been through some ups and downs over the past several months, but he is on a huge upswing at the moment. Paramount has renewed faith in the video game adaptation after spending a few million dollars to redesign the character and they have decided to give the little guy some extra big game day push, which could not have been cheap.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Olympic Gold Medal-winning track and field sprinter Allyson Felix, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, and New Orleans Saints' wide receiver Michael Thomas are all in the Super Bowl trailer intro for Sonic the Hedgehog. At the beginning, it's not clear who all of the athletes are praising for speed, but it is later revealed to be Sonic, who may or may not have been coaching them all on what to say. Regardless, it works and should be a solid and entertaining commercial during the big Super Bowl game.

Paramount did not skimp on some new Sonic the Hedgehog footage in the latest trailer either. We have some new looks at Jim Carrey's villainous Dr. Robotnik and Sonic himself, though everything is kept pretty lighthearted. There's some action, but everything is mainly focused on the little blue dude's mischievous demeanor. He seems to be quite a handful and is definitely full of life and energy. With that being said, it's beginning to look like the movie may have already escaped the dreaded video game movie curse, which is great for all parties involved.

Early box office estimations for Sonic the Hedgehog find that it could make anywhere from $41 million to $47 million during its opening weekend next month. This is pretty huge since the movie was initially expected to tank when the old design was revealed. Now that we have the redesign and new release date, it's looking like Sonic has a wide open lane to possibly even beat those box office predictions. Blumhouse's Fantasy Island opens up on the same day, but the two movies really don't seem like they share an audience.

Jim Carrey is excited for Sonic the Hedgehog fans to see his take on Dr. Robotnik. The actor is also excited at the prospect of a possible sequel, where he can further develop the villain. Apparently, the upcoming movie barely scratches the surface of what Robotnik is capable of and it's something Carrey believes is worth exploring. As to whether or not a sequel will end up happening, that will all depend on how well Sonic the Hedgehog does at the box office, so we'll all find out soon enough. The movie hits theaters on Valentine's Day, aka February 14th and you can watch the new Super Bowl trailer above, thanks to the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel.