The internet has been set ablaze by the news that Sony Pictures and Disney are reportedly parting ways on future Spider-Man movies. This has led the hashtag #BoycottSony to begin trending on social media, as many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are not at all pleased, should this news prove to be true. But there are many layers to the situation, which is becoming seemingly more complex by the minute.

First, here's what happened. A report indicated that Sony, who still owns the rights to Spider-Man and his rogues gallery of characters, couldn't reach financial terms with Disney and Marvel Studios on further sequels to Spider-Man: Far From Home. As such, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is said to no longer be creatively involved in the future Spider-Man movies and Sony would press forward with two solo sequels on their own, with Jon Watts attached to direct and Tom Holland set to reprise his role.

However, the implication is that Spider-Man could no longer be connected to the MCU. That means that Peter Parker can't appear in any future MCU movies following Avengers: Endgame, nor can the inevitable Spider-Man 3 have any real ties to the MCU. That makes things extremely complicated for both sides. Given the popularity of the MCU up to this point, and the love fans have for Tom Holland's version of the webslinger, certain fans started to voice their distaste using the #BoycottSony hashtag, and it really took off.

It's well worth mentioning that some conflicting reports are floating around right now. Several reports say that Sony and Disney could still reach a deal, and that part of the issue has boiled down to producer credits. The consensus seems to be that Disney wanted a bigger slice of the pie. The studio is said to have offered Sony terms with a 50/50 co-financing deal on future installments of the franchise. As of right now, Marvel Studios produces the solo movies, but only ends up sharing about 5 percent of the profits. Sony didn't agree to those terms and that has led to a stalemate.

Sony ultimately failed with The Amazing Spider-Man reboot, led by Andrew Garfield, which led to the deal with Marvel Studios in 2015. Since then, not only have Spider-Man: Far From Home and Homecoming been huge hits, but the movies Tom Holland appeared in alongside his fellow heroes, Captain America: Civil War, Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, have been monumentally successful. Meanwhile, Sony has had luck flying solo on the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the spin-off Venom. For both sides, it's easy to see where they stand, but it could come at a big cost for fans who want to see this creative partnership continue. Be sure to check out the tweets we've collected below. News of the split between Sony and Disney was first reported by Deadline.

Ryan Scott