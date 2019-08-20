After Disney and Sony talks have apparently broken down over the rights and usage of the Spider-Man property, Spider-Man might be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sony has officially come forward to respond to the whole mess.

Much of today's news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige's involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney's decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film. We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him - including all their newly added Marvel properties - do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.

It was announced earlier today that a deal between Disney and Sony to keep Spider-Man at Marvel Studios had come to a standstill. It sounded like Tom Holland's Peter Parker would no longer be a part of the MCU. Some were holding out hope that things could get worked out. But it appears that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige will no longer be a producer on any upcoming Spider-Man projects. Sony has officially gone public, responding to the stand-off between their company and Disney to keep the web-slinger in the Marvel Studios family.

Sony's public response was rare for the studio, but many Marvel fans had started to boycott the company shortly after the news of Kevin Feige's departure was announced. Though that news came prematurely. In the statement, Sony clarifies that they are disappointed with the way things have turned out. And they place the blame squarely on Disney for pulling Feige away from the next Spider-Man sequel.

Sony made sure to praise Kevin Feige, who was noted earlier as helping Sony on some of its other Marvel movies not directly tied to the MCU such as the Venom movies and the upcoming Morbius The Living Vampire, though Feige has gone uncredited.

Related: Spider-Man: Far from Home Is Sony's Biggest Box Office Hit of All Time

The conceit is that with Kevin Feige gone as a producer on Spider-Man, Peter Parker is no longer a part of the MCU, with future movies taking place outside of that universe. We're not sure exactly how that will work. And it's sure to come as a disappointment to Tom Holland, who was planning a long stay with Marvel Studios.

The standoff between Sony and Disney is said to have come from Disney's insistence that they be financed on a 50/50 basis when it came to the movies. Sony allegedly wanted to keep things under their current terms, which had Marvel Studios only getting 5% of the first-dollar gross, though they got all merchandising revenues. The concern became that Kevin Feige was being 'spread to thin', especially with all the shows Disney+ is about to launch that are tied directly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Back in 2015, Marvel and Sony, working with Disney, struck a deal that aloud the two studios to share the Spider-Man rights. This led to Tom Holland debuting as Peter Parker in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. He has appeared in two standalone movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, as well as the MCU sequels Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Sony distributed the solo movies, while Disney handled the group efforts.

It is believed that Sony has two more standalone Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland in the works. They have not been officially announced. Marvel Phase 4 was announced at Comic-Con and did not include anything Spider-Man related. You can read the Sony Tweets below.

Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film. (1/3) — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 21, 2019

We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. (2/3) — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 21, 2019

Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue. (3/3) — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 21, 2019