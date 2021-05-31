The pieces are falling into place for Sony to fully form The Sinister Six in its cinematic universe of Marvel movies, and the studio is apparently open to the idea. In 2018, Sony kicked off its new universe of movies based on Marvel Comics characters, starting with the hit movie Venom with Tom Hardy. The recent news of Aaron Taylor-Johnson landing the lead role in a Kraven the Hunter movie has since led to speculation that the supervillain group known as the Sinister Six could all be coming together in a live-action movie soon enough.

In Marvel comic book lore, The Sinister Six consists of six key Spider-Man villains: Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio, Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Sandman, and Electro. Other than Kraven, we have now seen live-action iterations of all of these characters in different Spider-Man movies, though it's been across three different cinematic universes. We have yet to see all six together in the same movie to serve as a new threat to Spider-Man with their forces combined, but there's no doubt many Marvel fans would love for this to happen.

In a new interview with Variety, Sony Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch shed some light on the future plans for the studio's movie schedule. He was asked about the possibility of bringing The Sinister Six into the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC), as some fans have been speculating arising from the recent Kraven the Hunter casting news. Panitch explains that the studio would rather not rush bringing them together, but admits that the idea would be "very cool."

"It's tough, because I think these projects are the kind of things we have to work on in the dark. They're not ready until they're ready. Kraven is a great example because we just didn't rush it. We could have made that three plus years ago. It's just now the script's awesome, [director] J.C. Chandor was the right choice, and we found the movie star because it was just kismet, and watching this other movie and realizing that could be the perfect casting."

Still, when it comes to bringing The Sinister Six into Sony's Marvel universe, Panitch added: "It would be very cool, wouldn't it?"

This new cinematic universe, dubbed the SPUMC, kicked off with Venom in 2018. That movie served as a standalone story with no mentions of Spider-Man, and the universe will be further expanded this year when Venom: Let There Be Carnage is released in September. Morbius with Jared Leto will follow in 2022 with Kraven the Hunter with Aaron Taylor-Johnson coming in 2023. In his Variety interview, Panitch also said there were tentative plans to bring Spider-Man into the SPUMC, and more will be revealed after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"There actually is a plan," Panitch explained. "I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed."

For now, fans can anticipate watching Venom: Let There Be Carnage is released in theaters on Sept. 24, 2021. This news comes to us from Variety.