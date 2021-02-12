Gina Carano was fired by Lucasfilm for her contentious social media posts, and while many people are dejected by her removal as Cara Dune, many The Mandalorian fans have also been putting up names of actresses who can replace her. And now, WWE fans have also pitched in, naming Sonya Deville (real name Daria Berenato) as Carano's replacement as they are sure that she can "literally step into the Cara Dune character tomorrow and not miss a beat."

Following Carano's posts since November last year, the 38-year-old actress had attracted the ire of many which led to the trending #FireGinaCarano. The last straw for her employers at Lucasfilm was her recent Instagram post (now deleted), wherein she shared that being a Republican is akin to being a Jewish at the time of the Holocaust. In response to the social media uproar it triggered, Lucasfilm declared that they have fired Carano for her "abhorrent and unacceptable" social media posts.

Reportedly, she was also supposed to lead her own Star Wars series, which Lucasfilm planned to present at the Disney's Investor Day event in December 2020. But following the controversy triggered by her tweets in November, they scrapped the plans.

The news of her removal has garnered mixed reactions from The Mandalorian fans, along with suggestions for who can replace Carano in the Disney+ series. While fans of the show are calling for Lucy Lawless or Lana Parilla to be the new Cara Dune, WWE fans have a different candidate - WWE Superstar Sonya Deville.

Yo @disney@themandalorian... Heard you might be looking for a new Cara Dune. Hear me out... pic.twitter.com/qkbRBxYxJR — Eric (@familyfooddude) February 11, 2021

if the mandalorian has an open role, sonya deville has both mma and wwe experience, things that show likes. — ????????‍♀️????????véronique emma houxbois????????????????‍♀️ (@EmmaHouxbois) February 11, 2021

Sonya Deville and Sasha Banks in the Mandalorian!!! — Strong Style Ninja (@iamstrongstyle) February 11, 2021

Just saying...@SonyaDevilleWWE could literally step into the Cara Dune character tomorrow and not miss a beat. #TheMandalorian — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) February 11, 2021

Hear me out. What about Sonya Deville?? pic.twitter.com/cTq9wnZoZL — Josh Bannister (@JoshBannister11) February 11, 2021

Earlier (before The Mandalorian Season 2 aired), Deville had also expressed her wish to follow in Carano's footsteps and audition for the next season of the series.

"First of all, it's so funny you said that because I'm a huge Rosario Dawson fan and I love Gina Carano was actually my idol growing up, and she's part of The Mandalorian series. Yeah, I would love an opportunity to audition for the second season, or I don't even know if they finished filming already, but I'm sure they have a third season to come. But yeah, that would definitely be a dream role of mine. Not only because of the other cast members and being able to work with them, but I just love the series."

Lucasfilm's step to remove Carano was not a snap decision as they had been planning to do the same for some time now. As per recent reports, the production company has been "looking for a reason to fire her for two months" and her latest post was "the final straw." Now, it is left to be seen if the showrunners decide to replace Carano's Cara Dune in The Mandalorian season 3 or scrap the character all together, though it is the least plausible options as she has been one of Mando's closest allies in the series.

While The Mandalorian Season 3 is yet to receive a premiere date, you can the first two seasons of the series are currently streaming on Disney Plus.