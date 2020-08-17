WWE star Sonya Deville was the target of an attempted kidnapping over the weekend. A 24-year-old man, Phillip A. Thomas II, has been arrested in connection with the attempted crime. He has been charged with three felonies, including aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling and attempted armed kidnapping. Thomas has also been charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest. The incident occurred in Lutz, Florida at Sonya Deville's home. The WWE Superstar, whose real name is Daria Rae Berenato, was the specific target of the kidnapping. Phillip A. Thomas II lives in South Carolina and drove to Lutz near the wrestler's home. After parking at a nearby church, he made his way in through the screen door, cutting a hole in it, and waited for hours. Per the sheriff's office, here is an account of the events.

"After the homeowner went to bed, Thomas entered through the back sliding glass door, which activated the home alarm, and prompted the homeowner to look out the window and spot the suspect on the property. The homeowner and their guest fled the home in a car and called 911. When deputies arrived, Thomas was still inside the residence. Deputies discovered he was carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace and other personal items."

Thomas is currently being held without bond. Thomas is said to have been planning the crime for eight months and stalked Sonya Deville on social media for years. Authorities did not release the name of the homeowner in their report. It was confirmed via public record that the home belongs to Deville. Taking to Twitter, Deville thanked her followers for their support, as well as thanking the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for their response and assistance."

According to authorities, Thomas had allegedly intended to take Sonya Deville hostage. What, precisely, his intentions were beyond that point have not been revealed. There is no word currently on how much jail time Thomas may be facing. Sheriff Chad Chronister had this to say in a statement.

"Our deputies are unveiling the suspect's disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years. It's frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder. Our deputies arrived within minutes and arrested this man who was clearly on a mission to inflict harm."

Sonya Deville is a former MMA fighter and has been with the WWE since 2015. She rose to prominence as a contestant in the 2015 season of WWE Tough Enough. Deville made history by becoming the first openly gay female wrestler in the WWE. The 26-year-old currently stars on SmackDown, as well as the reality show Total Divas. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.

