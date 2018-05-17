A new red band trailer for Sorry to Bother You has arrived. This marks the directorial debut for Boots Riley, who also wrote the script for what promises to be one of the most unique moviegoing experiences of the year. The new trailer has telemarketers putting on their best "white voice," a very uncomfortable phone call from a telemarketer while people are getting busy and oh so much more.

To get things going, we see someone snorting a ridiculously long line of cocaine, just to set the tone. It only gets more wild from there. This movie looks surreal, imaginative and totally nuts. Much of the footage used in this red band trailer was also included in the first trailer released in March. But this one is packed with F-bombs, borderline nudity and other things of that nature which provide a better idea of the unhinged, bizarre flick that is coming our way this summer.

Sorry to Bother You takes place in an alternate present-day version of Oakland, California. Telemarketer Cassius Green discovers a magical key to professional success, propelling him into a macabre universe that turns his life upside down. The cast for the movie includes Lakeith Stanfield, who stars as Cassius and is coming fresh off of his memorable turn in last year's Get Out. The ensemble is rounded out with Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name), Terry Crews (The Expendables), Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Omari Hardwick (Power), Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts), and Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon).

Sorry to Bother You has been a festival favorite already this year after being screened at both Sundance and SXSW. So far, it has received rave reviews, currently boasting a 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Whether or not that will actually translate to business at the box office is one thing, but it's clear that this insane looking movie is working for critics who have already witnessed it.

The marketing campaign for this goes beyond a trailer and some posters. The studio has also launched a merch store, which features some of the distinctive earrings featured in the movie, as well as shirts, lighters and other items of the like. One item of note is the actual Toyota Tercel featured in the movie, which is listed for $23,999.40. Buyer beware; the car may not actually drive, but the notes promise that it is an actual car, even though it looks to have been pieced together from several different cars.

Sorry to Bother You arrives in theaters on July 6 in limited release and should see an expanded release in the weeks that follow. If you want to check out some of the items for sale, or if you want to scoop up that Tercel before someone else gets to it, visit Store.SorryToBotherYou.Movie. Be sure to check out the trailer, as well as some new posters for the movie, for yourself below.