Mondo, in partnership with Interscope Records, is proud to present the premiere physical release of The Coup's brilliant original soundtrack album to the film Sorry to Bother You.

Sorry to Bother You writer/director Boots Riley understands any potential confusion-- after all, his band The Coup's 2012 album, his film directorial debut, and said film's soundtrack all share the same name. Riley wanted to settle the score once and for all, hence why the text on the front cover reads as such.

"This is the real, actual soundtrack to the movie Sorry To Bother You by The Coup (This has all new songs and is not to be confused with the album of the same name by the same band years ago...)".

But what's missing from that information download is that this album is absolutely stacked: featuring guests Killer Mike, Janelle Monáe, Tune-Yards, E-40, and The Coup's signature politically charged funk-hip-hop, and Riley's incredible lyrical prowess. It was one of the Mondo Music teams' favorite albums of 2018, and they are honored to finally share it with the fans of one of the boldest, funniest films in recent years.

Mondo's Sorry to Bother You soundtrack is available in two different packages designed by famed Oakland artist J. Otto Seibold (who also designed the film's iconic logo), and is re-mastered for vinyl and pressed on 180 Gram white vinyl. The soundtrack will be available for purchase at MondoShop.com on Wednesday, March 25.

SORRY TO BOTHER YOU Soundtrack

From Mondo. Music by The Coup featuring guests Killer Mike, Janelle Monáe, Tune-Yards, E-40, and Lakeith Stanfield. Available for the first time on Vinyl. Package designs by J. Otto Seibold. Pressed on 180 Gram white vinyl. $20.

Track List

Side A

1. Oyahytt (feat. Lakeith Stanfield)

2. Hey Saturday Night (feat. Tune-Yards)

3. Anitra's Basement Tapes

4. Whathegirlmutha****inwannadoo (feat. Janelle Monáe)

Side B

5. Monsoon (feat. Killer Mike)

6. Level It Up

7. Over and Out/Sticky Sunrise (feat. Janelle Monáe)

8. We Need an Eruption

9. Crawl Out the Water (feat. E-40)

Mondo is an expanding enterprise with a passionate love of film, art, music and pop culture, best known for creating limited-edition posters, vinyl soundtracks, premium collectibles and games. Based in Austin, Texas, the team collaborates with an international network of talented artists and creators to produce the highest quality products inspired by licensed properties and original IPs. Over the last decade, Mondo has partnered with leading entertainment brands including DC Comics, HBO, Marvel, Paramount Pictures, Sony, Universal Studios, Walt Disney Studios and Warner Brothers, along with dozens of independent studios and filmmakers from around the world. Find out more at mondoshop.com.