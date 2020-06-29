With movie theaters still shut down around the country, many upcoming release dates are in question. Disney recently pushed Mulan from July to August. Today, they have confirmed that their next Pixar collaboration Soul will still arrive in movie theaters this November, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Today, we have a special sneak peek at this unique family adventure.

The filmmakers from Disney & Pixar's Soul, director Pete Docter, co-director and screenwriter Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray, partnered with American anthropologist/educator Dr. Johnnetta Cole and globally-renowned jazz pianist Jon Batiste to offer an exclusive sneak peek at the film as a part of the Essence Festival of Culture during a virtual panel titled Finding Soul.

The sneak peek features the song "Parting Ways" written, produced and performed by Cody ChesnuTT. Both Dr. Cole and Jon Batiste, who lent his expertise to the jazz arrangements and compositions in Soul, serve as cultural consultants on the film.

What is it that makes you...YOU? This November, Pixar Animation Studios' all-new feature film Soul introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) - a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before - a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth.

Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what's great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life's most important questions. Directed by Academy Award® winner Pete Docter (Inside Out, Up), co-directed by Kemp Powers ("One Night in Miami") and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray, p.g.a. (Pixar short Lou), Disney and Pixar's Soul opens in U.S. theaters on November 20, 2020.

Cody ChesnuTT is an American R&B and neo soul musician from Atlanta, Georgia. Chesnutt's music blends elements of rock, funk, soul, hip hop, and blues. During the 2019 D23 Expo, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were revealed to be composing the film's score, while Jon Batiste will be writing jazz songs for the film.