The hills are alive with the sound of Rob Zombie? The Sound of Music is an iconic musical and Ed Asner thinks Zombie should be the one to remake it. The former president of the Screen Actors Guild made his bold opinion on social media and heavy metal fans are having a good time imagining exactly what that would look and sound like. Zombie is no stranger to making movies, but they have all been in the horror/thriller vein.

Ed Asner took a minute out of his day to respond to the Twitter challenge entitled, "A movie you'd like to see Rob Zombie remake, no matter how insane." Asner says, "I had to look up who Rob Zombie was. But now that I know I will say The Sound of Music." From there, Zombie fans from all over the world praised Asner's choice and now people really want to see this happen, which means that someone will more than likely go and set up a petition to get the ball running, because we all know how well those work.

Rob Zombie came to prominence in the early 1990s with his band White Zombie (named after the 1932 movie of the same name). The band took horror movie elements and mixed them with hard rock, punk, and psychedelia, which brought them to Beavis and Butthead. The two fictional cartoon characters gave the band a huge boost in popularity and the rest is history. The group disbanded in the late 1990s and Rob Zombie went solo before going on to write, direct, and co-score House of 1000 Corpses in 2000.

Though House of 1000 Corpses was made in 2000, it didn't come out until 2003, due to fears about a possible NC-17 rating. From there, Rob Zombie went on to make The Devil's Rejects and really started to make a name for himself in the world of horror. At the same time, the musician continued to make albums and tour as a way to fund his movies. Zombie most recently released 3 From Hell, which has received mixed reviews from critics. Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses maze is currently up and running at the Orlando and Hollywood locations of Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

Maybe Ed Asner is right and the world needs Rob Zombie to remake The Sound of Music. Since we can't imagine him making a straight remake, it would have to be horror-themed, which could turn into a Rocky Horror Picture Show-type of musical, but with Zombie singing the word "yeah" a lot. It's never going to happen, but Asner has planted a potentially dangerous seed, which will probably gain some more momentum in the coming weeks. As of this writing, Zombie has yet to respond to Asner's request. You can check out Ed Asner's Twitter request to have Rob Zombie direct The Sound of Music remake below.

I had to look up who @RobZombie was. But now that I know I will say The Sound of Music. https://t.co/CMsLcpTodA — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) September 19, 2019