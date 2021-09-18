How far will you go for your best friend? How about for the ones you love the most? Jason Sudeikis will be answering those questions in the upcoming crime thriller, South of Heaven. You can watch the trailer below.

Here is the official synopsis for the film: Convicted felon Jimmy (Jason Sudeikis) gets early parole after serving twelve years for armed robbery. Upon his release, he vows to give his girlfriend Annie (Evangeline Lilly), who is dying of cancer, the best last year of her life. But things are never that simple, and when he is given a "side job" from his parole officer (Shea Whigham), it sets off a series of events that leaves Jimmy in the crosshairs of a local crime boss (Mike Colter). Now, he must stop at nothing to save Annie and fight for whatever time they have left.

South of Heaven stars Jason Sudeikis as Jimmy, who has experience in both television (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as well as film (Horrible Bosses). Playing alongside Sudeikis is Evangeline Lilly as Annie, who is well known for such films as The Hurt Locker and Ant-Man. She will also reprise the role in the sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Lilly has definitely proven herself to perform in more dramatic roles, but this will be a step out of Sudeikis's comfort zone, as he is more known for his acting in comedy films and television, we'll have to see to find out if he can deliver.

Aharon Keshales is directing, who known for his horror films such as Rabies, which was marketed as "the first feature-length Israeli horror film". Keshales also has such films as Big Bad Wolves (which was named the best film of 2013 by Quentin Tarantino), ABCs of Death 2 in his directing filmography. Keshales is also credited with writing the film alongside Navot Papushado and Kai Mark. Production companies involved are Arts District Entertainment, Swiss Avenue Pictures, and Good Wizard. Filming was done in Texas in March 2020.

Keshales had this to say about the film in 2019 to Deadline (back when the working title was Till Death): "Till Death has been my passion project for years and it finally found a home. I came up with the idea during my honeymoon. It's a love story. Sort of. It's a love story that got stuck in a Sam Peckinpah action-thriller."

The cast for the film also includes Mike Colter, best known for playing Luke Cage in the Netflix Marvel shows, as Price Frawley. Shea Whigham will also appear, best known as Elias Thompson in Boardwalk Empire, as Schmidt McRay. Jeremy Bobb, Quinton Creasy in CBS's 2013 series Hostages, will play the role of Frank Coughlin.

From the trailer, the film seems to promise a gripping story that will be just as sad as tense. Giving the full taste of what lies hiding within the rural areas of America, the trailer builds tension as both Jimmy and Annie struggle to fight for their lives. South of Heaven is releasing in theaters and VOD on October 8, 2021. The film will be distributed by RLJE Films.