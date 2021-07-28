The creators of South Park are looking to buy the Casa Bonita restaurant featured on the show, and we can only imagine Eric Cartman would be proud. Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the duo that first launched South Park on Comedy Central in 1997, once prominently featured the real-life establishment in a season 11 episode in 2003. Now, with Casa Bonita in danger of going under, Parker and Stone are looking to swoop in and save the restaurant.

"We want to buy Casa Bonita and treat it right. I feel like it was neglected even before the pandemic," Parker told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. "We are absolutely trying to buy it. We are going to do everything we can. We want to make it right and make it amazing."

On April 6, the company that owns Casa Bonita, Summit Family Restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 protection in Arizona. Because of the ongoing court proceedings, a possible sale of the eatery is in limbo, which is what has prevented Parker and Stone from finalizing a deal. If they're able to purchase Casa Bonita as planned, Parker says he has big plans for the business with some help from other Colorado-based restaurateurs.

"We started talking about the changes we're going to make - mostly with the food," Parker explained. "We're going to make really awesome food. I was already thinking about how I was going to make Black Bart's Cave a little bigger."

As of now, Casa Bonita has been closed, but the restaurant is reportedly about to reopen after some repairs are complete and a health inspection is passed. It was shuttered last year because of the pandemic, and the loss of business has put the restaurant in serious financial trouble. Knowing that things didn't look good for Casa Bonita, Parker has long been interested in doing what he can to save the landmark location.

"It's just sitting there. It sucks," Parker said. "For a moment when it was like Casa Bonita is going to close down, we said, 'We're going to go buy it.' And I felt like it was the crowning achievement of my life."

Longtime South Park fans may fondly remember the episode "Casa Bonita" that first aired in 2003. The episode picks up with Cartman tricking Butters into going missing so he can take his spot at Kyle's birthday party at Casa Bonita. His ruse is uncovered by the end of the episode, but not before he rushes through the restaurant soaking in as much fun and food as he possibly can. When asked by an officer in the end if going to juvenile hall was worth the Casa Bonita trip, Cartman responded, "Totally."

Casa Bonita has also been referenced in many other South Park episodes. Parker and Stone even had the restaurant added to the video game South Park: The Fractured But Whole as part of the DLC. Parker and Stone frequented the establishment as children and including it in the show is based on their own childhood memories of enjoying Casa Bonita. Let's hope they can finalize that sale and save the restaurant. This new comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.