Are Trey Parker and Matt Stone immune to cancel culture? The creators of the hit Comedy Central show South Park have long been known for pushing the boundaries of what's acceptable to say and show on television with the raunchy animated series. Even in the midst of what's referred to as "cancel culture," Parker and Stone have maintained their approach to essentially doing whatever they want with the series regardless of any potential backlash it might bring.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the South Park creators reiterate that they are no more concerned about getting 'canceled' now than they were when the series first launched in the 1990s. As Matt Stone explains, they've been expecting to get canceled from the start, but for whatever reason, it's never happened. If anything, it serves as inspiration for South Park storylines that can be developed for the show.

"We have been waiting to get canceled for 30 years. It changes who is involved with it. But we have been dealing with this s--t the whole time we have been making the show. And we can't complain. Things have been going fine for us. It gives us fodder and gives us something to talk about."

In the same interview, Stone also addressed the recent controversy with Dave Chappelle over his new special The Closer on Netflix. There were calls for Netflix to remove the special due to some offensive jokes, but the streamer has chosen to stand by Chappelle by keeping it available. From his view, Stone believes that most people in Hollywood are applauding Netflix's decision.

"I think Netflix's reputation in the Hollywood community went way, way up. That's all I'm going to say. There are some people who do not agree. But the vast majority of creative people in Hollywood were happy with Netflix's decision. That's my feeling. I can't prove that."

Matt Stone also goes on to tease future storylines of South Park. The goal, it seems, is to return to the style of tackling random stories each week. This comes after experimenting with serialization and incorporating heavy politics into the show, and after so many years, Stone and Trey Parker want to move on. At the same time, it's impossible to not address major real-world issues, either.

"We're at where a lot of people are at, which is the future kind of sucks. We would like to get back to where each week we can do something totally different. We tried to experiment with serialization. That had mixed results. And the past five or six years have been dominated by Trump, being political and the tonal change of society. And then the pandemic. We don't want everything to be about the pandemic, but that is what is going on."

As for what's coming, a high-dollar deal with ViacomCBS has guaranteed that South Park will stay on the air through 2027 while 14 separate "movies" will be developed exclusively for Paramount+. Two of those movies will debut this year with the first of the two, South Park: Post Covid, arriving on Nov. 25. You can read the interview with the South Park creators at The Hollywood Reporter.