Five South Park episodes featuring Islam's Prophet Muhammed have been removed from HBO Max. Minus those five episodes, all 23 seasons are available to stream on the new platform. Trey Parker and Matt Stone have never shied away from controversy, which resulted in them receiving death threats in 2010 over a season 14 episode featuring Islam's Prophet Muhammad as a cartoon. This is obviously one of the episodes that will not be streaming on HBO Max and was not a part of the Hulu streaming deal either. In addition, the episode was not replayed on Comedy Central and was not included on the DVD release either.

However, HBO Max will not stream other controversial episodes of South Park. Season 14's 200 and 201, season 10's Cartoon Wars Part I and Part II, and season five's Super Best Friends, are not included for subscribers. All of the aforementioned episodes feature references to Prophet Muhammed, and all except Cartoon Wars were not streamed on Hulu either. Cartoon Wars is the new addition to the HBO Max pile. It should be noted that all four of these particular episodes can still be watched on the official South Park website.

While these are older episodes of the long running animated series, Matt Stone and Trey Parker are still able to bum people out internationally. Just last year, they were successfully able to get South Park banned from China after they criticized President Xi Jinping. With everything that's going on in the world, the next season should be pretty interesting since every day seems like a real-life version of a South Park episode playing out in front of us.

HBO Max licensed South Park in 2019 with a deal estimated to be worth more than $500 million. The hit animated series was just recently renewed for three more seasons by Comedy Central, which will still see the new episodes before anyone else. From there, HBO Max will get the latest episode 24 hours later, just as long as it does not mention the Prophet Muhammed. If that happens, it will not make it to the new streaming service. It will, however, be okay to watch in other places, should Matt Stone and Trey Parker decide to triple down on their antics.

South Park has been on the air since 1997 and there are a grand total of 307 episodes, as of this writing. 302 of those episodes are currently available to stream on HBO Max. The series has received numerous accolades, including five Primetime Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, and several other mentions over the past 23 years. Trey Parker and Matt Stone have been able to keep their brand of humor going while also shining a light on society at the same time, which is often over the top and crazy. With the world getting just as crazy as one of their episodes, one has to wonder where they will go from here. Deadline was the first to report on the missing South Park episodes from HBO Max.