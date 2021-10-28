Get ready to head on back down to South Park on Thanksgiving, as the first of 14 new movies will be premiering on Paramount+ on the holiday. The streamer has officially announced that South Park: Post Covid will drop on Nov. 25, and it will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+. A brief video teaser was also released along with the announcement, though all it really reveals is the release date.

No specific plot details or any other information has been revealed about South Park: Post Covid, but the title obviously speaks for itself. While this is billed as a movie, there have previously been two television specials on Comedy Central which dealt with the pandemic head-on. In 2020, the show returned with South Park: The Pandemic Special, taking aim at how Covid-19 completely changed the world. Earlier this year, they were back at it with the South ParQ Vaccination Special.

While new seasons of South Park will continue to be developed for Comedy Central, Cartman and the boys will be starring in more than a dozen movies exclusive to Paramount+. This follows series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signing a $900-million deal with ViacomCBS to continue airing new seasons through 2027 while also making 14 original South Park movies for Paramount+. South Park: Post Covid is the first of those 14 features, which the duo refer to as "made-for-TV films" in a new interview with THR.

"It's the boys dealing with a post-Covid world," Parker says of the new movie. "They're just trying to get back to normal. So, it is like our show. We're just trying to get back to normal."

Of developing what has been billed as movies for Paramount+, Parker added, "With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed. And they then went and called them movies. They are the ones who said we are giving them 14 movies in seven years. All I can say is for me, personally, I am 52 years old, I have made three movies in my life. So you do the math."

"We're trying to make what's on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at," he clarified. "We'll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale."

Addressing the pandemic has been unavoidable, but Parker and Matt Stone are both eager to return to telling more traditional South Park stories in future episodes. In the THR interview, Stone notes how he was happy Donald Trump lost the presidential election, as this meant they could bring Garrison back to South Park. Working on both the show and the Paramount+ titles will allow them to tackle more self-contained stories along with these real-life issues.

"We are kind of trapped talking about larger issues," Stone said. "As far as the pandemic, we all are going through something. So maybe with this new setup, we can kind of do both. We can go do our quick series pop songs, but also our movies of the week."

South Park: Post Covid will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Nov. 25, 2021. The second South Park movie will arrive in December. You can read the full interview with Trey Parker and Matt Stone at The Hollywood Reporter.