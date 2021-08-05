South Park isn't going anywhere. On Thursday, it was announced that Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed a massive new deal with ViacomCBS that will keep the show on Comedy Central through 2027. Better yet, the deal also includes 14 original South Park movies to stream on Paramount+ with plans to release two per year. Bloomberg has pegged the deal at $900 million, making it one of the richest ever.

"Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO -MTV Entertainment & CCO/Adult Animation - Paramount+, in a statement. "Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+."

Parker and Stone added: "Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we're really happy that they've made a commitment to us for the next 75 years. When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can't wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It's great to have partners who will always take a chance with us."

We won't have to wait too long for the new movies to start dropping on Paramount+. The first two of the 14 overall South Park movies are set to premiere on the streaming service in 2021, though exact dates have yet to be revealed. Recently, Parker and Stone have also been finding success with South Park specials that have aired on Comedy Central separately from the TV series. Last year, the show's Pandemic Special became the No. 1 scripted telecast of 2020. This year's South ParQ Vaccination Special is currently the top telecast of the year.

South Park premiered in 1997. Created by Parker and Stone, the series follows a group of foul-mouthed schoolchildren and their adventures in and around the Colorado town of South Park. Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the Executive Producers of South Park. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are Producers. Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.

There has been one official South Park movie released before this new deal. In 1999, Parker and Stone released South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut in theaters. The movie was a hit but no sequels were ever made. Now we're going to be getting many more movies to come, starting this year.

It's unclear when season 24 of South Park will start airing on Comedy Central. While the pandemic has delayed the full season's arrival, the good news is that those worries seem to be over with the massive new deal. With two movies coming out a year on top of new episodes of the show through 2027, we're going to be getting tons of South Park in the coming years. This news comes to us from Deadline.