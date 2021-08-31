A short while ago, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a huge deal with MTV Entertainment Studios and ViacomCBS, which will see six more seasons of the long running animated comedy on Comedy Central along with 14 new feature films from the South Park franchise coming to Paramount+. Less than a month on from the announcement, it has been revealed that the first two of these movies will be arriving before the end of the year, with a new duo of films following every year until 2027, which will run alongside the additional seasons of the flagship show, which will take it to its 30th season and past its 300th episode.

We have already seen Trey Parker and Matt Stone put out South Park The Pandemic Special and South Park Vaccination Special, which were produced during the Covid lockdowns, and it is expected that these new movies will be similar in style and scope to these rather than the big theatrical production of South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. For fans of the show, this is great news and for everyone else, it's not too late to jump on the South Park bandwagon as it is clearly going to roll on for a long while yet.

"Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central," Chris McCarthy, president-CEO of MTV Entertainment and chief content officer of adult animation for Paramount+ said. "Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount Plus."

When all is said and done, the new South Park deal, with all of its licensing fees and overhead costs, is said to be worth around $900 million, it looks like a lot of faith has been put into the future of South Park, and no-one seems more thankful than Parker and Stone themselves. In a statement of their own they said, "Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we're really happy that they've made a commitment to us for the next 75 years. When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can't wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It's great to have partners who will always take a chance with us."

Like most of the industry, the South Park creators had to adapt to a new way of working during the last year, and for a show that has always had a very active and hectic production schedule, it was quite a change to adapt to. It looks like that adaption has been partly responsible for the pair clinching their new deal, and as they currently develop the 24th season of the show, they are at least safe in the knowledge that they are not going to be short of work in the long term future.