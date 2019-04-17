Netflix and Mark Millar announce their latest project created in-house, Space Bandits - a female led sci-fi story, described by Millar as a female Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid set in space with a massive and exciting cast of characters. Superstar Artist Matteo Scalera will illustrate the comic-book translation of this original Netflix property, published by Image Comics.

In Space Bandits, Thena Khole and Cody Blue are among the universe's most wanted felons. Each the leader of their own criminal operations, they run heists across the galaxies-hopping from ship to ship to fleece everyone inside. But when both women are betrayed by their treacherous crews, the bandits only have one thing on their minds: REVENGE.

"I love writing female-led stories in everything from Reborn to Empress to Hit-Girl to Jupiter's Legacy and, of course, our recent Magic Order at Netflix. I also love writing big, fun sci-fi things. In a world with a billion superhero properties and gloomy, rain-soaked dystopian sci-fi, there's a gap in the market for sci-fi that's upbeat and fun and I wanted to combine all this into a big, high-octane story. I've been working on this as a property for Netflix since last Summer and now I'm being joined by the brilliant Matteo Scalera for the comic-book translation of this story. The guy's a genius and I've followed him for years. Having him draw this is like someone you've always had a crush on going out on a date with you. He's just amazing," said Mark Millar.

As a special bonus, and available to order at the same time, is a limited edition series of Space Bandits Legends Covers, featuring Miller's all-time favorite comic-book artists--artists Miller was obsessed with in high school, and whom he has wanted to work with for years. The first of these five very limited edition covers will be illustrated by comic-book legend Howard Chaykin, and will retail for the same price as a comic-book cost when Mark was in high school... just 75 cents. All other covers will retail at the regular $3.99 price.

Space Bandits #1 will be available in stores on Wednesday, July 3. The final order cutoff deadline is June 10. Space Bandits #1 also will be available for purchase across many digital platforms, including the official Image Comics iOS app, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, and Google Play.