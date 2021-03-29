LeBron James and the Looney Tunes gang are ready to hit the court in a plethora of new character posters for Space Jam 2. Serving as a sequel to the 1996 classic Space Jam, the new movie will see James picking up where Michael Jordan left off, teaming up with Bugs Bunny and friends to take on an antagonistic basketball team. James is featured on one of the new posters alongside Bugs Bunny, though both of their faces are partially obscured.

Meanwhile, Bugs is spinning a ball on his fingertip in another character poster of his own. Lola Bunny is doing the same in her own poster, showing off her new look that's more "family-friendly" than the Lola we saw in the original Space Jam. The other Looney Tunes characters to get new posters include Tweety Bird, Daffy Duck, Road Runner, Speedy Gonzales, and Taz the Tasmanian Devil.

One character that isn't featured is the controversial cartoon skunk Pepe Le Pew. Though a scene with Pepe had previously been filmed with singer-actress Greice Santo, the scene was nixed when new director Malcolm D. Lee took over the project. It was recently revealed that the skunk had since been completely removed from the movie entirely, not even among other cartoon characters in the background. He had been featured as one of the players in the original Space Jam.

On the live-action side, LeBron James stars as himself with Sonequa Martin-Green playing Kamiyah, the basketball star's wife. Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Ceyair J. Wright, and Harper Leigh Alexander also star. Voicing the Looney Tunes characters are Eric Bauza (Bugs, Daffy, Marvin the Martian, Tweety), Jeff Bergman (Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn), Kath Soucie (Lola), and Gabriel Iglesias (Speedy Gonzales).

Space Jam 2 follows James and his young son Dom (Joe) getting trapped in a virtual space by a rogue algorithm named AI-G Rhythm (Cheadle), and the only way to get home is by teaming up with Bugs, Daffy, Porky, Lola, and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang to defeat the AI-G's digitized champions.

Directed by Joe Pytka, the original Space Jam starred Michael Jordan as himself, similarly partnering with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes to take on a basketball team made of monsters. It was a big hit at the box office and is widely considered to be among the most iconic movies of the 1990s. There have been attempts for years at Warner Bros. to develop a sequel, with word of LeBron's potential involvement announced as far back as 2014. Now that it's finally becoming a reality, the NBA legend couldn't be any more thrilled.

"It's one of the biggest games, if not the biggest game, I've ever played in," James told Entertainment Weekly this month. "The Goon Squad is probably the best team ever assembled in basketball history."

Space Jam: A New Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021, both in theaters and at home on HBO Max. The new character posters for Space Jam 2 come to us from Warner Bros. Pictures.