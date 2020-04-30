Space Jam 2 has a new title and a logo, as revealed by LeBron James. The NBA star, who currently plays for the Lakers, has been working for some time on the sequel, attempting to fill the shoes left behind by Michael Jordan, who played ball with the Looney Tunes in the 1996 original. With the movie still set to arrive next year, James has revealed it will be going under the name Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Taking to social media, LeBron James made the reveal by showing off the movie's new logo on a hat, which also reveals the new title. James didn't provide much in the way of a caption, save for a few emoji, but he did include the number "2021," which signals that the sequel is still on track for a release next year. A Twitter account was also launched for the movie, which has a banner that provides a better look at the logo.

Originally, Warner Bros. was planning to release it on July 16 of next year. Whether or not that is still the case remains to be seen, as studios have been forced to shuffle around their release calendars quite a bit, given the ongoing theater shutdown. For now, fans can look forward to another round with the Toon Squad and Monstars next year.

Plot details, for the time being, remain largely under wraps. What we know for sure is that other basketball stars will be appearing in Space Jam 2 as well. Confirmed appearances include Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors. WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and the Ogwumike sisters, Chiney and Nneka, are also on board. Don Cheadle is said to be playing the villain, with Sonequa Martin-Green set to play LeBron James' wife.

Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) is directing. Originally, Terrance Nance (Random Acts of Flyness), was supposed to helm the sequel but departed the project mere days into filming. Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) is producing and co-writing the screenplay alongside Sev Ohanian (Searching). Though unconfirmed, rumored leaks suggested that other major Warner Bros. characters such as Pennywise and The Mask would be making appearances as well. Whether or not that proves to be true likely won't be answered in an official capacity for some time.

Production kicked off during last year's NBA offseason and was scheduled to be finished this year. Recently, LeBron James said they were still on track, despite the shutdown as the animation work is still able to continue. The original Space Jam remains the highest-grossing basketball movie ever made, having earned $230 million at the global box office. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Check out the new Space Jam: A New Legacy logo, which was initially revealed by LeBron James' Instagram.