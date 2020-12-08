We have some new details on Space Jam: A New Legacy from star LeBron James. The NBA superstar is taking over in the leading role alongside the Looney Tunes in the follow-up to the 1996 movie, which featured Michael Jordan playing a basketball game against the Monstars. However, James reveals that the Monstars will not be a part of the game this time around. And he also says that this is not a sequel.

LeBron James was recently a guest on Road Trippin' and the subject of Space Jam 2 came up. James shared a few details, though he is still playing things close to the chest at this point. First off, he made a point of not labeling it as a sequel, while confirming that there will indeed be a basketball game with some unique competition.

"It's not a sequel. It's called Space Jam: A New Legacy, it's not called Space Jam 2. There will be a basketball game, I'll say that. And there will be some people that are a little out of this world that we're competing against."

Interestingly, LeBron James is adamant about distinguishing this as its own thing and not a sequel. As for the competition that will replace the Monstars, James is keeping quiet for now. Though he did reveal that he views this as a movie about being a parent.

They have a different name. I won't give the name. But it's more of a family movie. It's a parenting movie between me and my son, and me trying to demand my son to do something because I was taught that way growing up. Demand my son to play basketball. 'This is what you're gonna do, this is how you're gonna do it.' And me as a parent not listening to my son and not believing in what my son is actually great at. It's a tackling between me being a parent and supporting my son, and my son basically turning off at some point and me trying to regain that trust throughout the movie. Along with the great Bugs Bunny, and Lola, and Taz, and Tweety. All of them."

In terms of competition, a leaked plot synopsis made its way online recently that suggested Warner Bros. was going to open its vaults, with LeBron and Bugs encountering many iconic characters from other movies. Characters such as The Mask are rumored to be included. That having been said, the plot that leaked has yet to be confirmed by the studio. For now, the production is gearing up for some reshoots.

"I'm doing some reshoots for Space Jam this coming week. There's some things that we shot that we feel like could be better. So I'm going back on set this coming week before training camp. The beard was the same. It was a little shorter, they'll trim it a little bit, but I rock the beard in Space Jam."

Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green are also set to star, along with a slew of players from both the NBA and WNBA. Malcolm D. Lee, of Girl's Trip fame, is in the director's chair. Space Jam: A New Legacy is currently set to arrive on July 16, 2021. As part of WarnerMedia's new release plan, it will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max that day. You can check out the full interview from the Road Trippin' YouTube channel.