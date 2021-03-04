We have a new look at Space Jam 2, officially titled Space Jam: A New Legacy. The movie will star LeBron James, who is looking to fill the shoes once occupied by Michael Jordan. Though this is going to be a markedly different movie, based on these images, as well as a description of the plot. James, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes are going to be taking a trip through Warner Bros. history.

The photos offer looks at LeBron James rounding up the Toon Squad, in addition to offering our first glimpses at the designs for the Looney Tunes themselves. We get a look at Bugs, Tweety, Taz, Daffy and Lola Bunny, who made her debut in the original Space Jam. We also get a glimpse of Don Cheadle, who is playing the villain in the sequel. It has also been confirmed that the Monstars will not be the opposing team this time around. Instead, the team will be called the Goon Squad.

LeBron James steps into MJ's shoes, updating a beloved classic — and shooting for the Hollywood A-list.​ https://t.co/rKHTrFXbhT — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 4, 2021

As for the movie's plot, it has been rumored for some time that other Warner Bros. characters will appear alongside the iconic Looney Tunes. The piece accompanying the release of these photos has indeed confirmed that will be the case. A previously leaked synopsis hinted at such but now it's official; LeBron James will be taking a trip through the Warner Bros. vaults, encountering characters such as Batman and King Kong along the way. The plot is described as follows.

"Playing a heightened version of himself, James struggles to relate to [Cedric] Joe's Dom, who's much more interested in creating games than playing them. When Dom's tech skills draw the attention of a CGI humanoid named Al G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), the father-son duo get sucked into the Warner 3000 entertainment 'Server-verse,' with the A.I. kidnapping Dom in the hopes of stealing some of the King's followers"

A First Look at Lola Bunny in 'SPACE JAM 2: A NEW LEGACY' has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/8Q99bqEyir — Cartoon Crave (@thecartooncrave) March 4, 2021

Sonequa Martin-Green, Ceyair Wright and Harper Leigh Alexander are also part of the main, human ensemble. Additionally, as was the case with the original, several NBA and WNBA stars will appear. Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) is producing with Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) in the director's chair. Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler and Terence Nance are all credited on the screenplay. Nance was originally set to direct but departed the project shortly after production began.

Novas imagens de ‘SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY’ pic.twitter.com/uQqIA6oTkH — Universo DC COMICS #SnyderCut (@UniversoDCnauta) March 4, 2021

The 2021 summer movie season will be a strange one. The hope from the industry is that theaters can be operating at closer to normal capacity by then. Even so, Warner Bros.' entire movie slate this year will be going with a hybrid release strategy. All of the studio's movies will be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day in the U.S. That applies to Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is currently set to arrive on July 16. Be sure to check out the photos for yourself, which were first revealed by Entertainment Weekly.