Happy April Fools' day. Space Jam 2 has just literally "dropped" its new trailer, but it's probably not the one you're thinking of. On the official Twitter account made for the upcoming sequel, a tweet was posted on April Fools' Day that reads, "Space Jam: A New Legacy just dropped a shiny new trailer!" Without spoiling the surprise here, you can see what they really mean by watching the included video clip below.

Space Jam: A New Legacy just dropped a shiny new trailer! #SpaceJamMoviepic.twitter.com/7uBy38H0Oh — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) April 1, 2021

The cast for Space Jam: A New Legacy includes Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Ceyair J. Wright, Harper Leigh Alexander, Alex Huerta, and Khris Davis. The voice cast features Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Marvin the Martian, Tweety), Jeff Bergman (Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn), Kath Soucie (Lola Bunny), and Gabriel Iglesias (Speedy Gonzales).

Following up the events of the 1996 original, Space Jam 2 will this time bring in NBA star LeBron James to team up with the Tune Squad. In the movie, King James partners up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Speedy Gonzales, and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang (sans Pepe Le Pew, of course) to play ball against a team of digitized champions created by an evil, rogue algorithm named AI-G (Don Cheadle).

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly this month, Cheadle spoke about his character and what it's like to come into Space Jam 2 as an evil algorithm.

"I think it's something even into post-production we were still trying to figure out and tweak and understand really what makes this guy tick and what motivates him," Cheadle said. "Half of the fun is going into the mind of an A.I. What are their priorities? What do they think about themselves? What do they want everybody else to see? And he's an A.I. with a chip on his shoulder, so that was a lot of fun to figure out."

In the interview, Cheadle also spoke about how King LeBron was the perfect NBA star to fill in after Michael Jordan previously starred in the 1996 original. As Cheadle explains: "Well, I think in a way it is a logical handoff from one GOAT to the next. But also LeBron having to do some acting in this, some emotional stuff. I mean, he had more acting to do [than Jordan]. It's something that I don't think people anticipate. Like I said, he takes it very seriously and it was really important for him to get it right."

Ryan Coogler, LeBrone James, Maverick Carter, and Duncan Henderson produced Space Jam 2. The script was penned by Juel Taylor, Tony Retteinmaier, Keenan Coogler, and Terence Nance. Malcolm D. Lee serves as director, replacing Nance who had been previously set to helm the sequel.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16, 2021. Be sure to watch out for the real official trailer that's coming on Saturday. The new teaser for the sequel comes to us courtesy of the official Twitter account for Space Jam: A New Legacy.