The Tune Squad and Monstars are back! The new jerseys for Space Jam 2 have been revealed and they confirm that the same teams from the original 1996 movie will be back for round two with LeBron James next summer. Updates on the status of the Looney Tunes-filled basketball flick have been few and far between, but filming did take place during the NBA offseason and the intention is to finish up production once James wraps up duties on the court this year. In the meantime, these uniforms offer a little glimpse of what's to come.

Both jerseys started making the rounds online recently and they are being produced by Nike. There is no word on when fans will be able to get their hands on one, but that could be a while since official promotion for Space Jam 2 probably won't begin until later this year. The uniforms look quite faithful to what viewers will remember from the first movie, especially in the case of the Tune Squad. The Monstars jersey has a little bit of flair, but for the most part, is in line with what came before.

Undoubtedly, the idea here is to play on nostalgia, while also trying to win over younger viewers who may not be as familiar with Space Jam. The original movie stars NBA superstar Michael Jordan, who ends up getting sucked into the world of the Looney Tunes and has to help Bugs Bunny and his pals win a basketball game against the evil Monstars. It was a major success, grossing $230 million at the box office and has remained popular over the years, as many who grew up in the 90s still remember the movie fondly.

Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) is set to direct the sequel. Originally, Terrence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness) was set to helm the project, but just days into the production, Warner Bros. made the switch. It's said the split was amicable. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is on board as a co-writer and executive producer. Sev Ohanian (Searching) co-wrote the screenplay. Justin Lin, known best for his work on the Fast & Furious franchise, who was at one point on deck to direct the movie himself, is on board as a producer as well.

The cast also includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery), Ceyair J. Wright (American Skin) and Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame). On the basketball side of things, Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors are on board, as are WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and the Ogwumike sisters, Nneka and Chiney of the Los Angeles Sparks. Space Jam 2 is set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021. Be sure to check out the jerseys from the J23 iPhone App Twitter account for yourself.