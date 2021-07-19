LeBron James and the animated Looney Tunes crew dominated this weekend's box office competition in Space Jam: A New Legacy. The highly anticipated sequel debut generated $31.6 million at the domestic box office, which surprised analysts who expected the movie to take a backseat to Marvel Studios' Black Widow. The Warner Bros. sequel to 1996's Space Jam easily beat previous forecasts to take the number one spot, leading James mention the haters on social media. "Hi haters!," James posted on social media, with a grinning emoji. In addition to LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy also features NBA stars Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi and Klay Thompson.

Black Widow was expected to keep its number one spot in its second weekend after an $80 million debut last weekend. However, Space Jam: A New Legacy put a stop to that. With that being said, Marvel Studios still has a hit on its hands in this post-pandemic box office landscape, boasting a worldwide total of just over $264 million. In addition to the theater numbers, the latest offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing in big numbers on Disney+ from fans choosing to stream the movie from home. Disney has yet to announce a Chinese release date for Black Widow, though they are expected to announce one soon.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions debuted in movie theaters this weekend at number three with $8.8 million. The sequel's earnings are on par with analyst predictions, which saw it earning less than its predecessor's Escape Room (2019). Universal's latest in the Fast & Furious saga, F9, took the fourth position after bringing in $7.6 million, bringing its domestic total to $154 million. Globally, the sequel has earned $591.2 million. F9 has helped movie theaters all over the world begin to bounce back from the pandemic.

The Boss Baby: Family Business took the fifth spot this weekend after earning $4.7 million. The sequel has received mixed reviews from critics, but has been a steady earner since debuting three weeks ago. The Forever Purge came in at number six after bringing in $4.1 million. The sequel has earned just over $48.4 million globally in its three weeks in theaters. A Quiet Place II fell to number seven this weekend with $2.3 million. The horror thriller has generated over $260 million globally.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain debuted at number eight this weekend with $1.9 million. In addition to being the year's top independent film debut, it is also the highest grossing of a documentary. Disney's Cruella took the ninth spot after bringing in $1.1 million. To date, the live-action take on Cruella de Vil's origin story has earned $224.1 million globally. Finally, Pig debuted at number ten with $945K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.