Some very interesting unverified leaks for the upcoming sequel Space Jam 2 have recently hit the internet. The leak seems to suggest that the live-action/animated sports comedy movie will feature the likes of Batman villain Joker, green-faced Jim Carrey character The Mask, IT's clown tormentor Pennywise and potentially even more characters from properties ranging from all across the Warner Bros. vast universe of movies.

The pair of images posted to social media, rumored to be from LeBron James' upcoming Space Jam 2, includes what looks like a similar version to Jared Leto's tattooed Joker from David Ayer's Suicide Squad, though more than likely features a different actor under the make-up, as well as a Pennywise that also looks similar to the one featured in the most recent IT movies. Of course, this may well be a different iteration of both characters but it is difficult to tell at this time and would make sense for Warner Bros. to bring these more recent versions back to life for the basketball focussed comedy.

The images also show a wide-grinning, very green-faced The Mask, which looks very similar to the one portrayed by Jim Carrey back in 1994. It is unlikely that it is Carrey underneath the green skin, but will no doubt be someone doing an impression of his over-the-top, in-your-face character. The Mask does also seem to be wearing a black and white shirt, which could very well mean that the cartoonish troublemaker will be refereeing the big game in the movie. It is worth noting that all of these characters are basically clowns and villains, perhaps hinting that LeBron and his Looney Tune pals will stumble upon some sort of clown/villain world during their basketball-related escapades.

Regardless, it all promises to be quite the ridiculous adventure.

Head on over to Reddit and you will discover that there are rumors that Space Jam 2 will even feature characters from the likes of the Harry Potter, Wizard of Oz, Mad Max and The Matrix.

"This is true. Mad Max characters, Clockwork Orange, Joker, Pennywise, Penguin, Wicked Witch of West, Agent Smith are all in it."

So, Space Jam 2 is setting itself up to be like something akin the The Lego Movie, with characters from across the Warner Bros. line making appearances and cameos whilst audiences nudge and whisper to each other about who each of them is.

Space Jam 2 filmed last summer and wrapped in September 2019. The movie is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021 and is directed by Terence Nance, with LeBron James producing and starring. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is also on producing duty. Avengers: Endgame star, and War Machine himself, Don Cheadle and The Walking Dead star Sonequa Martin-Green will be starring alongside LeBron.

Lebron won't be the only athlete on board, as previous reports revealed that various athletes will also be making an appearance, including LeBron's Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets star Chris Paul, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, in addition to WNBA players including Diana Taurasi, and sisters Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike, with the movie also said to feature additional players from the NBA and WNBA as well. Phew. A previous post revealed the new MonStars and Tune Squad jerseys that everyone will be wearing in the movie.

From the sounds of things, Space Jam 2 is set to be much bigger than the rather simple affair of the first movie. This comes to us from Reddit user jdogamerica and Instagram user dcuverse.