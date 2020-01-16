Every so often, a movie emerges that captures audience's imaginations and becomes universally beloved by all regardless of age, gender, race or background. For some reason, 1996's basketball focused Space Jam is just one of those movies, and fans have been clamouring for a sequel ever since. Well, production for the follow-up began last year and casting announcements followed, with Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle being a particularly pleasant surprise addition to the roster, with the actor now confirming that, yes, he is definitely starring in Space Jam 2.

"No, I'm not playing myself. I actually can't tell you what I'm playing."

With the first movie having included the likes of Michael Jordan, Bill Murray and a star studded collection of basketball players playing themselves, it was assumed that Don Cheadle would be doing the same. Here though the actor definitely rules that out, stating unequivocally that his "secret role" is not that of 'Don Cheadle', though he nonetheless remains frustratingly secretive.

The use of the word "what" is certainly a curiosity, and suggests that Cheadle could in fact be playing an animated, non-human character. Much like the live-action icons playing themselves, the first Space Jam is full of animated Looney Tunes characters, so the idea of Cheadle playing one of them is certainly not beyond the realms of possibility.

Space Jam 2 is all set to star LeBron James, who takes over from Michael Jordan's role as the real-life basketball player roped in to saving the Looney Tunes from total annihilation using his skills on the court. Alongside him will star NBA players Anthony Davis (James' new team mate in L.A.), Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets, and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers have all reportedly joined the cast of Space Jam 2, as have WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and sisters Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike. As if that weren't already exciting enough, according to reports, there will likely be several other players appearing in the movie.

Speaking about the movie previously, LeBron gave us some vague details about where the story might be going, and the message that the movie will have.

"The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie. It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams."

Filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee stepped behind the camera for Space Jam 2, with James also acting as a producer alongside Black Panther's Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the script with Sev Ohanian. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 16, 2021. This comes to us from Television Critics Association Awards.