Space Jam: A New Legacy star Cedric Joe has his eye on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the actor declaring his desire to portray the first live action Miles Morales. Having now tackled Lebron James on the court, Joe has his sights set on suiting up and tackling characters of the supervillain variety, and he has been playing close attention to the world of Spider-Man.

"The Marvel franchise is something I've always wanted to be a part of. And you know, they haven't really made a Miles Morales Spider-Man film yet. So there's still a possibility."

While Marvel have yet to announce a live action Miles Morales joining the MCU, it is something that will surely happen eventually, and Joe is prepared for when that moment arises. The young actor certainly looks enough like some of the comic book depictions of Miles, as well as being around the right age, and with only a handful of roles to his name, Cedric Joe's profile is sure to sky rocket thanks to his starring role in recently release comedy sports sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy, which finds the actor playing Dominic "Dom" James, LeBron James' younger son.

There have been several live action iterations of Peter Parker's Spider-Man over the years, with the likes of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and most recently Tom Holland playing the role, but Miles Morales has yet to be given the same treatment. The character though has had his story told on the big screen via animation in the Oscar winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which throws the character into a shared multiverse called the "Spider-Verse". The movie follows Miles Morales as he becomes the new Spider-Man after being bitten by a radioactive spider, and the death of his world's Peter Parker, and joins other Spider-People from various parallel universes to save New York City from the Kingpin.

Starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was met with rave reviews, with a sequel now on the way and due for release on October 7, 2022. Details are largely unknown, though it has been reported in the past that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will focus more on the relationship between Miles and Gwen Stacy while adding several different versions of Spider-Man and Spider-Woman to proceedings.

As for the continuing live action adventures of Spider-Man, Tom Holland will return to the role in upcoming MCU installment Spider-Man: No Way Home. While plot details remain a closely guarded secret, it is expected that the movie will hurl Peter Parker and his pals into the madness of the multiverse, with the web-slinger joining forces with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange after alternate versions of various heroes and villains are brought into the fray. Though it seems unlikely, some have wondered whether the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home will lead to the introduction of a live action Miles Morales, something which Cedric Joe will no doubt be looking out for.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.