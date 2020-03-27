Even though there is a lot of doom and gloom when it comes to the entertainment industry right now, specifically on the movie side of things, we have a bit of good news. Especially for those who are nostalgic about 90s movies. Space Jam 2, at least for the time being, is still on track for a summer 2021 release and is being worked on as we speak, according to LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is set to take up Michael Jordan's mantle in the long-awaited sequel. Filming took place during the NBA offseason but, since this largely involves the Looney Tunes characters, there is a massive animation component. And that seems to be the saving grace right now, as explained by LeBron James during a recent podcast interview. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Space Jam has always been scheduled to come out in June of 2021. So we're kind of [OK]. And a lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us. So we're still on. Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we're still on target. I'm looking forward to it. During this time right now, I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We're excited about it."

Most studios have had to shutter production on the movie and TV side around the world, given the situation at hand. Large public gatherings have been limited by most governments, which makes it very difficult to manage a production. However, as LeBron James says here, a smaller number of animators can continue work in the meantime, which is extremely helpful for a movie such as this.

Little is known, in terms of specifics, about Space Jam 2 right now. Much like the original, quite a few NBA, and even some WNBA stars, will be joining James. Recently, some alleged leaks revealed some possible cameos, including The Mask, Pennywise and the Joker. Though, it remains to be seen if those leaks were legitimate. We also got a look at the new Monstars and Toon Squad jerseys, thanks to Nike.

Malcolm D. Lee is directing the sequel. Lee stepped in for Terrance Nance, who departed the project shortly after filming began. Ryan Coogler (Black Panther is on board as a producer and co-writer. While LeBron James said June, Warner Bros. currently has a July 16, 2021 release date set for Space Jam 2. Whether or not that date sticks could depend on how long this situation drags out. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. For more with James, you can check out the latest episode of the Road Trippin' podcast.