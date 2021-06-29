A video game tie-in for Space Jam: A New Legacy will be free to play on Xbox next month, just in time for the release of the anticipated sequel. This past December, LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, and the Xbox team tasked fans with submitting their best ideas for a video game based on the basketball movie. The result is the free game Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game, and you can check out the official trailer for its release below.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be the first to play Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game when it is released exclusively for them on July 1. On July 15, just one day ahead of the movie's premiere in theaters and on HBO Max, the game will then be made free to play for everyone else on the Xbox Store. It's a fun, free perk for fans to help promote the movie's release this month, and it will especially be enjoyed by those of us who were there in the '90s for the original movie's release.

While one might presume the game adaptation would be a basketball game, perhaps something like NBA Jam, it's more of a retro-style beat 'em up akin to Streets of Rage and Final Fight. The logline for the video game reads: "Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game features the beloved Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny and the newest member of the Tune Squad, LeBron James, as they face the Goon Squad in a wacky basketball beat 'em up."

Malcolm D. Lee directs Space Jam: A New Legacy using a screenplay put together by the writing team of Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, Terence Nance, Jesse Gordon, and Celeste Ballard. It serves as a follow-up to the 1996 original that saw Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny teaming up for a high stakes basketball game against a team of monsters. The sequel comes about after many years of fans asking to see a follow-up with someone like James taking over.

Similarly, Space Jam 2 will see James teaming up with Bugs and his pals after the NBA star and his son get trapped in a digital world. Don Cheadle co-stars as an evil algorithm that crafts a team of nearly unstoppable players for a basketball game. To get home, James and the Looney Tunes gang must win the basketball game. Rounding out the cast as James' family members include Sonequa Martin-Green as his wife, Kamiyah; Cedric Joe as son Dom James; Ceyair J. Wright as son Darius James; and Harper Leigh Alexander as the NBA star's daughter Xosha James.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released in theaters on July 16. That same day, it will also be made available to stream on HBO Max for one month's time. As for the video game, Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game will release on Xbox Game Pass on July 1 before it's made free-to-play on the Xbox Store on July 15.