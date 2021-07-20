Space Jam: A New Legacy was plagued with various controversies during its production, and now the movie has come under backlash once again following its release. Dave Alvarez, an artist and animator who worked as a character designer on the sequel, had sat down with his family to watch the movie as soon as it came out. His kids were particularly excited to see the movie "dad helped make," but as Alvarez tells his followers on Twitter, they were disappointed to see that he had been left uncredited on Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Over the years, Alvarez has worked on many Looney Tunes projects for Warner Bros. He has been credited as a character designer for the reboot series Looney Tunes Cartoons on HBO Max with other small screen credits including The Looney Tunes Show on Cartoon Network and Wabbit!/New Looney Tunes on Boomerang. As Alvarez laments in his social media post, however, his biggest dream was to see his name on the big screen, and he feels that the Space Jam: A New Legacy team robbed him of that.

"I just want to put this out there... Last night me and my family sat down to watch Space Jam. My kids were excited to see the movie that 'dad help make' only to find out that... my name was omitted from the final credits. At first I thought that perhaps I missed it but... no... we checked 3 times and I'm just not there. I feel devastated. I worked hard in summer 2019 to help the crew with a lot of designs that were actually USED in the final product. When I began my career, one of my goals was to see my name on the big screen... and that moment was taken off from me and it will never be back. I feel a lot of pain right now. My kids were frustrated and so am I right now."

In the days leading up to the movie's release, Alvarez had shared his excitement on Twitter. Earlier this month, he posted a photo of the Space Jam tie-in comic book he had worked on. He also noted, "I drew the comic, (part of it), and worked on the actual movie as well. So you'll get a double dose from lil' ol' me this summer."

On the day of Space Jam: A New Legacy's premiere, before he'd gotten the chance to watch the movie himself just yet, Alvarez shared another post on Twitter. Including some artwork of Bugs Bunny spinning a basketball on his finger, Alvarez wrote, "Hey docs! Hope you enjoy our lil' movie today!"

Many fans understand Dave's frustrations and have been offering support on Twitter with hashtags like #CreditDave and #CreditDaveAlvarez. His post about getting left out of the Space Jam 2 credits has also gone viral. As of now, Warner Bros. has not directly responded to the controversy and it's unclear if any steps will be taken to make things right by Alvarez.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max. His name might not be in the credits, but keep in mind that Dave Alvarez worked on the sequel. This story stems directly from Dave Alvarez on Twitter.

#creditdave are they really gonna forget him on purpose if he really worked SO hard on it?! Honestly pathetic of them. Dave's dream was supposed to have his name on the big screen, but they forgot about it, and he's just... very sad. WHY?!?!?!?!?!?!?! — CarlosTheHedgehog (@carlos_hedgehog) July 17, 2021

Come on @wbpictures@KingJames@spacejammovie@hbomax how you gonna do a hard work artist like that? I’m sure it’s an over site and it’s not too late to make amends. You can do it!! #CreditDave#CreditDaveAlvarezhttps://t.co/erLoIdZw1P — Peter Porker: The Spectacular Spider-Ham (@BotMarley) July 17, 2021

As someone who has worked with Dave Alvarez and knows this deep love for these characters… I know how demoralizing this must have been for him. #CreditDavehttps://t.co/R2U2DAhHbh — I’m Aaron Sparrow, and SO CAN YOU! (@Aaron_Sparrow) July 18, 2021

#creditdave because nobody in or out of the animation industry gives a modicum of respect to the people who make the cartoons look the way they do and it sucks.



Credit where due, honor the contribution with a name drop in the credits. It's easy. — Erix Summerdown ✊🏿 🏳️‍🌈 (@ESummerdown) July 17, 2021