Porky Pig raps as the Notorious P.I.G. in a new clip from Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the video is drawing a lot of criticism on social media. This month, the sequel will finally be premiering in theaters and HBO Max when it is released on July 16. As with the original movie, it will feature Bugs Bunny and pals teaming up with an NBA legend for a high-stakes basketball game, but with LeBron James taking that role this time around.

Ahead of the movie's release, Warner Bros. released a new clip featuring Porky Pig going up against Don Cheadle for a rap battle. Daffy Duck even refers to him as the Notorious P.I.G., an obvious spoof of the Notorious B.I.G., as Porky hits the stage decked out to look like a famous rapper. Though he stumbles over his words at first, Porky - er, the Notorious P.I.G. - belts out a rap ripping into Cheadle, concluding with his famous "That's all, folks" catchphrase as the pig drops the mic.

It’s Porky P.I.G. with the mic drop! 🔥🐷 Don’t miss his epic performance in Space Jam: A New Legacy – in theaters and streaming on HBO Max* July 16. Get tickets now: https://t.co/v80fJKhg5l#SpaceJamMoviepic.twitter.com/KIbPl28INa — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) July 1, 2021

Some might see the scene as a fun spoof of the hip hop genre, perhaps getting a kick out of the stuttering pig doing better in a rap battle than what most might presume. Others are finding the scene to be cringeworthy, and some fans are pointing to the Notorious P.I.G. as their new reason not to watch the movie. In any case, it's not exactly the response that the Space Jam 2 team was probably hoping for.

"At first, I thought Space Jam 2 was just going to be a bad blockbuster," wrote one fan on Twitter. "But now I'm thinking ... this thing might be BAD. This might be 2021's answer to Baby Geniuses 2. WB may be sitting on one of those movies that goes down forever on the shortlist of the worst of all time."

Another would-be viewer tweeted :"I wanted to take my niece to go see Space Jam 2, more so so I could see it as a tribute to a movie that formed my childhood and love for hoops and MJ, but after watching 'Notorious P.I.G' rap...Boss Baby 2 it is."

"Porky Pig rap battling Don Cheadle? Yeah....y'all can keep Space Jam 2 for yourselves," says someone else.

"I'm not watching Space Jam 2 no more. They got Porky Pig rapping," another tweet reads.

Meanwhile, some Space Jamfans are defending the Porky Pig rap battle scene by reminding the critics that Bugs Bunny rapped for the original movie. As one fan put it, "Bugs Bunny did a rap on the original Space Jam soundtrack so this is nothing new, honestly you watch this for the wacky silly send up of pop culture, why are people expecting anything else."

Bugs Bunny did a rap on the original Space Jam soundtrack so this is nothing new, honestly you watch this for the wacky silly send up of pop culture, why are people expecting anything else https://t.co/UIuzyAbwWb — The Real MC (@spicegirlsstan) July 1, 2021

Even if Porky's rap is leading some fans to boycott the movie, that's nothing new either for the sequel. Others have previously boycotted its release due to a controversial tweet posted by LeBron James. Before that, many more said they wouldn't watch the movie after the cartoon skunk Pepe Le Pew was completely removed. It's been a tumultuous production, to say the least.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released in theaters on July 16. That same day, it will also be made available to stream on HBO Max. You can see what others are saying about the Notorious P.I.G. rap on Twitter.

