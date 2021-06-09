It's here and ready to jam. Space Jam: A New Legacy has gotten another official trailer. Previously, Warner Bros. released a full trailer for the movie providing fans with a peek at the upcoming teamup between LeBron James and the Looney Tunes gang for another high-stakes, partially-animated basketball game. With the premiere looming just over a month ahead, the studio has just dropped another trailer for the anticipated sequel which you can check out below.

The movie is a direct sequel to the 1996 sports movie Space Jam, which saw Michael Jordan and the Tune Squad taking on the Monstars at basketball. This time around, it's LeBron James who will be hitting the court with the cartoon characters to play ball against a team of digital champions created by a rogue algorithm. The only way James will be able to save himself and his son from being trapped forever in the "Serververse" is to defeat the high-powered digital basketball players in a game.

"It's one of the biggest games, if not the biggest game, I've ever played in," LeBron James said of the game to Entertainment Weekly. "The Goon Squad is probably the best team ever assembled in basketball history."

Don Cheadle voices AI-G Rhythm, the evil algorithm. Also starring in Space Jam 2 as LeBron's family members are Sonequa Martin-Green as his wife and Cedric Joe, Ceyair J. Wright, and Harper Leigh Alexander playing his children. The voice cast includes Jeff Bergman (Bugs Bunny, Sylvester), Eric Bauza (Daffy Duck, Marvin the Martian), Zendaya (Lola Bunny), Bob Bergen (Porky Pig, Tweety), Jim Cummings (Tasmanian Devil), Gabriel Iglesias (Speedy Gonzales), and Candi Milo (Granny).

Some fans of Looney Tunes will notice that the cartoon skunk Pepe Le Pew is not a part of the sequel. He was intentionally removed when director Malcolm D. Lee took over the project from Terence Nance. Although a scene with Pepe had even been filmed for inclusion in the movie, it was left on the cutting room floor due to the controversial nature of the smelly animated skunk. He has also been prohibited from even showing up for a special cameo in the background, something that was criticized after Pennywise and the Droogs from A Clockwork Orange were seen in the first trailer.

There have been other controversies surrounding Space Jam 2. Lola Bunny's redesign has drawn some criticism from some who say there was no need to give her a makeover. Meanwhile, others have said they will boycott the sequel based on a controversial tweet posted to LeBron's Twitter account. None of this has been good news, but as there's still great excitement surrounding the sequel, it's still likely to perform rather well. For his part, director Malcolm D. Lee is hoping more people will turn out for the theatrical experience rather than streaming it on HBO Max.

"If you say theatrical movie, Space Jam is it," he said.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released in theaters on July 16, 2021. That same day, it will also be made available to stream on HBO Max for a 30-day window. The new trailer comes to us from Warner Bros. Pictures.