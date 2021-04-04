A scene from the new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy has led to original Space Jam star Bill Murray trending on Twitter. In the 1996 original, Michael Jordan teamed up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes gang to take on the villainous basketball team known as the Monstars. Big fans will remember how Murray helped the Tune Squad win with a game-winning assist to Jordan in the closing moments of the game.

In Space Jam 2, LeBron James will be hitting the court with the Looney Tunes just as Jordan did in the first movie. One scene from the trailer shows LeBron trying to assemble his own dream basketball team that includes Superman, Gandalf, King Kong, and Iron Giant. This has fans of the first Space Jam calling for a time out to give Murray more credit for his part in helping the Tune Squad defeat the Monstars. After all, if it wasn't for Murray, the team would have lost.

"As you can see here according to the trailer of Space Jam 2, Lebron tries to recruit his own 'Elite' team to defeat the bad guys to save his son. Michael Jordan on the other hand only needed Bill Murray to save the Looney Tunes," one fan puts it on Twitter.

As you can see here according to the trailer of Space Jam 2, Lebron tries to recruit his own “Elite” team to defeat the bad guys to save his son. Michael Jordan on the other hand only needed Bill Murray to save the Looney Tunes. 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/bWavYSmzAO — ➰ (@nik0music) April 3, 2021

Another fan posits: "Jordan beat the monstars with Bill Murray running point but LeBron needs Superman to beat Don Cheadle?!"

"Jordan beat the monstars with Bill Murray running point but LeBron needs Superman to beat Don Cheadle?!" one tweet reads.

"What we won't do, is slander Bill Murray," says another tweet. "He was a role player willing to do anything in that game. Not a single other NBA player stepped up. Bill Murray is the heart of the team, Jordan loses that game without him."

What we won’t do, is slander Bill Murray. He was a role player willing to do anything in that game. Not a single other NBA player stepped up. Bill Murray is the heart of the team, Jordan loses that game without him. pic.twitter.com/mUjjaQKfLv — Dan (@imdanzeleniak) April 3, 2021

Seinfeld star Wayne Knight also had a role in the first Space Jam, and other fans are praising the Newman actor as well for helping the Tune Squad as well. One fan writes, "LeBron can't win without assembling a super team. This further proves that Jordan is the GOAT having beat the Monstars with just Bill Murray and Wayne Knight."

Couldn’t agree more. LeBron can’t win without assembling a super team.



This further proves that Jordan is the GOAT having beat the Monstars with just Bill Murray and Wayne Knight. #spacejamhttps://t.co/CtVFFSbezV — Ari Bard (@aribard2) April 3, 2021

"The GOAT debate is over after that new Space Jam trailer," says someone else. "LeBron out here trying to recruit Superman and Gandalf and MJ went out and beat wholesale Monstar ass with Bill Murray and Newman from Seinfeld."

The GOAT debate is over after that new Space Jam trailer.



LeBron out here trying to recruit Superman and Gandalf and MJ went out and beat wholesale Monstar ass with Bill Murray and Newman from Seinfeld. pic.twitter.com/5PXgJIhzzd — Danny V (@dmv8286) April 3, 2021

Last year, Murray himself addressed his lack of credit in helping the Tune Squad win in Space Jam. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Murray was asked about his experience filming Space Jam, and what comes to mind first for the actor was how most people seemed to forget that he essentially saved the day at the end of the movie.

"Well, I made the movie Space Jam with Michael Jordan, and people forget I got the assist on the game-winning basket. It's so easily forgotten," Murray said, adding:: "I stole the ball. I made the pass. I got nothing! I wasn't even interviewed after."

For what it's worth, Space Jam fans are making it clear on Twitter today that Bill Murray is the unsung hero of the original movie. You can watch

Space Jam: A New Legacy when the sequel premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16, 2021.

tweet|1378430893602320385

{@twitter|[email protected]}

{@twitter|[email protected]}

{@twitter|[email protected]}

{@twitter|[email protected]}

{@twitter|[email protected]}