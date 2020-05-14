Although Bill Murray is very well known for his roles in movies like Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day, the legendary actor wants just a little more recognition for helping his team win the final game in the classic basketball movie Space Jam.

As Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan seem to get all of the credit, many of us tend to forget that Murray played himself in the movie and even directly played a very big part in helping the Tune Squad defeat the Monstars in the climax. Now, nearly 24 years later, Murray is looking to get his just desserts.

In Space Jam, Jordan joins a cartoon basketball team to help the Looney Tunes characters win their freedom. It all comes down to a final game between the Tune Squad and the Monstars, with the former trailing the latter by just one point and only ten seconds remaining on the clock.

The Tune Squad also finds that they're short a player, opening the door for Murray to save the day by arriving unexpectedly to step in at just the right time. It is indeed Jordan that makes the game-winning dunk by utilizing cartoon physics to extend his arm, but not before he's first passed the ball from Murray, with the two effectively winning the game together.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to speak about what he's been doing at home, Murray lamented over how much he has been missing televised sports. He's been coping by watching the ESPN documentary series The Last Dance, which follows Jordan's career, noting that he can be seen in the audience at several points in the doc as a big Chicago Bulls fan who attended many of Jordan's games.

Kimmel followed up by asking Murray what his most memorable experience with Jordan was, and it's easy to see why Murray would recall the time the two defeated the Monstars in Space Jam, though he would also joke that he deserves more credit for his part in winning the final game.

"Well, I made the movie Space Jam with Michael Jordan, and people forget I got the assist on the game-winning basket. It's so easily forgotten," Murray says from his bathtub where he's been answering Kimmel's questions. He adds: "I stole the ball. I made the pass. I got nothing! I wasn't even interviewed after." Still, all joking aside, Murray admits that it was "a lot of fun" making the movie, noting he'd often pass the downtime on set playing golf with Jordan and fellow NBA legend Larry Bird.

LeBron James will be the next NBA star to take on the Monstars, as the Los Angeles Laker will lead the cast of the upcoming sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy. Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, and other Looney Tunes characters will return, and the sequel will also feature NBA players Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, and Kyle Kuzma along with WNBA players Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, and Chiney Ogwumike.

Time will tell if Murray returns to help James win his basketball battle against the present-day Monstars as well. The movie is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021. You can watch the full interview with Murray below courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube.