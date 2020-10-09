Disney is developing a live-action Space Mountain movie. The sci-fi family adventure is set to be based on the iconic ride that is at five of the six Disney theme parks across the world. Obi-Wan Kenobi series writer Joby Harold is set to write the script for the project and produce alongside his wife, Tory Tunnell. No story details have been revealed, though the movie will reportedly be aimed towards all-ages.

Disney has had great success with taking their attractions and adapting them for the big screen. The five Pirates of the Caribbean installments have collectively brought in over $1.2 billion, and the studio has high hopes for their upcoming Jungle Cruise movie, which is currently in limbo, due to the current public health crisis. As for when production might begin on the Space Mountain movie, that is unclear at the moment, though it will likely happen next year, as long as the writing process goes smoothly for Joby Harold.

The Space Mountain ride was first introduced in 1977 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Walt Disney had the idea for years and it was originally supposed to happen in the 1960s. However, the project was put on hold after his death in 1966. The attraction is situated within the Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland area and it took a few years to get all of the science and construction completed. The ride opened on January 15th, 1975 after years of development. Space Mountain is the oldest operating roller coaster in the state of Florida.

As for Disneyland in California, Space Mountain didn't open until 1977, though it had six of the original seven Mercury astronauts attend the grand opening. Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, Senator John Glenn, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard, and Deke Slayton were all present. Gus Grissom died in the Apollo 1 fire ten years earlier. The indoor space-themed rollercoaster soon became a visitor favorite, with lines easily stretching past an hour on a busy day. Unlike the Florida park, the California version of Space Mountain only has one track.

There is no real theme for the ride, so it will be interesting to see what they come up with for the Space Mountain movie. During Halloween, the parks will shut off all of the star lights from within the room and have visitors ride in the darkness until an alien monster shows up at the end. There have been Star Wars themes over the years and sometimes they blast popular music through the speakers in the rockets. Disneyland has been closed since the middle of March and it does not look like California Governor Gavin Newsom has any plans to let them reopen their doors any time soon. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce that Disney is working on a live-action Space Mountain movie.