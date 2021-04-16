Promising Young Woman star and Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan has been tapped to star alongside Adam Sandler in Netflix's absurdist sci-fi feature, Spaceman, a project that was previously titled The Spaceman of Bohemia. Spaceman marks Mulligan's fifth collaboration with the streaming giant following the four-time Oscar-nominated period drama Mudbound, The Dig, in which she stars alongside Ralph Fiennes and Lily James, the upcoming Bradley Cooper-directed movie Maestro, and the mini-series Collateral, which finds Mulligan as a London-based detective.

Netflix's Spaceman is based on the sci-fi novel Spaceman of Bohemia by author Jaroslav Kalfar. Thes story follows an astronaut, played by Adam Sandler, who is sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect samples of a mysterious ancient dust. He soon finds the life he left behind on earth falling to pieces, and he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship. Mulligan will play the wife of Sandler's astronaut protagonist.

Johan Renck of the Emmy-winning Chernobyl fame is on board to helm the movie for Netflix, with the screenplay having been adapted by playwright Colby Day. "As we prepare for our voyage to Chopra, I couldn't be more pleased to have found the perfect partner in Adam," Renck said. "And now, with the support of the brilliant Netflix family, I am profoundly excited to set off on our impossible journey."

The novel features themes such as isolation, loneliness, and the desire to escape one's past, with the astronaut willing to travel hundreds of millions of miles to be free from his life on earth, so don't expect the usual lowbrow, slapstick comedy that usually emerges from Sandler and his partnership with Netflix, with Spaceman not a part of the Happy Madison deal. The Ridiculous 6 this most certainly ain't.

Spaceman is being produced by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets for Free Association. Parets will oversee for Free Association and Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva will oversee for Tango Entertainment. Ben Ormand, Renck and Barry Bernardi will executive produce.

Carey Mulligan is currently enjoying life as an Oscar favorite for her portrayal of Cassandra "Cassie" Thomas in writer/director Emerald Fennell's black comedy thriller, Promising Young Woman. The story follows Mulligan's character, Cassie, whose life is nothing like what it appears to be. She's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night - seeking to avenge the death of her best friend, who was a victim of rape. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past.

Promising Young Woman has been met with very positive reviews, and has earned five nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Mulligan.

Netflix's Spaceman will hopefully demonstrate once again Sandler's talent for more dramatic fare, as recently demonstrated in his stunning performance in 2019's Uncut Gems. Spaceman does not yet have a release date. This comes to us from Deadline.