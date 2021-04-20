The Batman star Paul Dano and The Big Bang Theory alum Kunal Nayyar have joined Adam Sandler in Netflix's sci-fi outing, Spaceman. They join Oscar nominee and Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan who was recently announced to be playing Sandler's wife in the movie.

Spaceman is based on the sci-fi novel Spaceman of Bohemia by author Jaroslav Kalfar. The story is set to follow an astronaut, played by Adam Sandler, who is sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect samples of a mysterious ancient dust. He soon finds the life he left behind on earth falling to pieces, and he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.

Actor Paul Dano has been putting in excellent work ever since childhood, with roles in the likes of Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood, Prisoners, and 12 Years a Slave displaying his ability to play creepy, often terrifying characters with aplomb. He will soon be seen on screen as The Riddler opposite Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight in director Matt Reeves' The Batman and was recently cast as Steven Spielberg's father in a project which will be partly based on the iconic director's upbringing in Arizona.

While no details of Dano's role in Spaceman have been revealed, combine the actor with the mysterious "creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship" who, according to the synopsis of the novel, shares "philosophical conversations about the nature of love, life and death, and the deliciousness of bacon" with the titular spaceman and you're surely onto a winner.

Kunal Nayyar meanwhile is best known for portraying loveable geek Raj Koothrappali in The Big Bang Theory. Since the show came to an end, the actor has branched out into some dramatic work, including a very memorable, very different role in the Criminal: UK television series. He is also due to star in the thriller series Suspicion, which revoles around the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman.

Johan Renck of the Emmy-winning Chernobyl fame is on board to helm Spaceman for Netflix, with the screenplay having been adapted by playwright Colby Day. "As we prepare for our voyage to Chopra, I couldn't be more pleased to have found the perfect partner in Adam," Renck said. "And now, with the support of the brilliant Netflix family, I am profoundly excited to set off on our impossible journey." Channing Tatum is set to produce the movie through his Free Association banner alongside partners Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, and Michael Parets. Tango Entertainment's Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva will also produce.

With such an impressive cast being assembled, and with potential for one of Sandler's rare-yet-hugely-impressive performances at the center (the project is not a part of the Happy Madison deal), Spaceman could end up being something very special indeed. Netflix's Spaceman does not yet have a release date. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.