Fox is currently hard at work putting together their movie adaptation of the play Spamalot. The Tony-award winning play is adapted from the 1975 cult classic Monty Python and The Holy Grail and now it's finally being brought to the big screen. Filming won't be getting underway until next summer, but the studio is already lining up a dream cast that makes this movie sound a lot more appealing than it likely did already.

According to a new report, Fox has their eyes on Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Dinklage and Tiffany Haddish for various roles in the Spamalot movie. The report also comes with character breakdowns for the parts each of the respective stars is being eyed for. Starting with Cumberbatch, the Doctor Strange star is being targeted as King Arthur, who is described as follows.

"King of England. He proclaims himself King of all Brittons and amasses a small army of knights. These knights include Lance, Robin, Dennis Galahad, and Bedevere. Arthur sets off on a quest, as instructed by God, to find the Holy Grail."

Next up we have the Lady of the Lake, who is possibly going to be played by Girl's Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish. The character is described as "A dazzling and powerful diva. She presents Arthur with Excalibur. Arthur summons her to prove that he's King to Galahad." Last up we have Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, who is being looked at for the part of Patsy, who is described as "Arthur's trusty page. He bangs two halves of coconuts together to make it sound as if Arthur's riding a horse." For those who may not be familiar with Spamalot, which is an irreverent take on the legend of King Arthur, here's a synopsis of the stage play.

"Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur's quest to find the Holy Grail. Inspired by the classic comedy film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the musical also diverts a bit from more traditional versions of the legend. Instead, Spamalot features shenanigans including a line of beautiful dancing girls, flatulent Frenchmen, and killer rabbits. Outside, there is plague with a 50% chance of pestilence and famine. Throughout the show, Arthur, traveling with his servant Patsy, recruits several knights to accompany him on his quest, including Sir Bedevere, Sir Robin, Sir Lancelot, and Sir Galahad. Besides the rabbits and farting Frenchman, they meet such characters as the Lady of the Lake, Prince Herbert, Tim the Enchanter, Not Dead Fred, the Black Knight, and the Knights who say Ni."

At the moment these are reportedly just the stars that Fox is hoping to lock down. Whether or not they actually wind up taking part in the adaptation remains to be seen. All three stars are very much in-demand, but that's likely why the studio isn't wasting any time. Monty Python alum Eric Idle is set to pen the screenplay, with Tony winner Casey Nicholaw on board to direct. Spamalot does not currently have a release date. This news comes to us courtesy of That Hashtag Show.