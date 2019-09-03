The idea of directing your first feature film must be a frightening one. At least it surely would be for us mere mortals, but apparently comic book writer and artist Todd McFarlane is a different breed. While speaking at Fan Expo Canada, McFarlane opened up about his directorial debut, Spawn, a task he is rather blasé about. Is he nervous about taking on his first feature?

"No. This is easy. Question number one, 'Todd, are you nervous about being a first-time director?' No. Should you, as a human being? Yes, of course I should, but I don't. I've directed this movie a thousand times in my brain. If any of you saw this movie called A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper directed that. First-time director. You tell me if that movie looks like a first-time director. He was smart enough to surround himself with good people. I'm gonna be the least experienced person on that set, they're gonna make me look good all day."

Todd McFarlane quite rightly uses last year's wonderfully devastating A Star is Born as a prime example of a directorial debut that went all the right ways, though one would assume that the comparisons between that film and the Spawn reboot pretty much end there.

The legendary comic book creator also cites the talent he plans to surround himself with to ease the burden of being a first time director. thankfully , Spawn has already amassed quite the cast, including such big names as Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx as the titular cursed anti-hero, as well as Hawkeye himself Jeremy Renner as the Twitch Williams, a homicide detective who crosses paths with our avenging angel. McFarlane has even claimed Greg Nicotero, the famed Walking Dead make-up artist, for the special effects team. Needless to say, McFarlane is very excited about the team that has been out together for his debut.

Related: Spawn Shoot Has Been Delayed Until Summer 2019

"I've got Jamie Foxx, won an Academy Award. I've got Jeremy Renner, nominated for an Academy Award. I've got Nicotero, who's won dozens of awards, I've got a couple of [directors of photography] that have won [awards]. Jason Blum, who has won multiple awards and been up for Academy Awards, everybody I'm surrounding myself with is a star. They're just gonna carry me, they're gonna make me look good. So don't worry about it."

McFarlane says 'don't worry about it', and it sounds like we really don't need to, so convinced is he that the cast and crew will provide the film with a quality that his virginal directing may perhaps lack.

However, despite having such a star-studded cast, and with comic book movies still being the most popular genre of the hour, the Spawn reboot is still far from going into production. You don't need to search for very long to find the problems that have plagued the film, namely the struggle to gain the support from a major studio or even secure funding. Of course, the breezy McFarlane is devoted to bringing his comic creation, and directorial debut, to the big screen come Hell or high water. This news arrives from FanExpoCanada.com