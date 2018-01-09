It looks like Todd McFarlane is aiming high for his upcoming Spawn movie. McFarlane has been hard at work, getting the script ready for the Spawn reboot, which is said to be filming next month. It sounds like things are moving right along, as revealed by McFarlane in the latest update on the movie's progress. He also says that they're hoping to nab a "fairly significant" actor for the movie and he seems rather confident they can get one.

Blumhouse Productions partnered with Todd McFarlane last summer for the Spawn movie after years of development. McFarlane wrote the script for the movie and is also going to direct it, which marks his feature directorial debut. In a recent interview, he talked a bit about the status of Spawn and, while he couldn't provide any names, in terms of casting, he teased that they're not looking for a new name or a nobody. Here's what he had to say.

"I think we can hook a fairly significant actor that we want."

Spawn isn't actually going to speak or be the main character in the movie. Twitch, another character from the Spawn comics is going to have that honor and, at one point, Todd McFarlane said he looked to Leonardo DiCaprio for inspiration. There's just about zero chance Dicaprio would sign on for something like this, but that shows just how high he and Blumhouse could be aiming on this one. Echoing previous comments about the R-rated Spawn movie, McFarlane compares it to Jaws and says it's going to be a very hard R.

"We just signed off on the script, and are going into budgeting. We're also having our casting meeting. It will be dark and heavy, serious, R-rated. It won't be a superhero movie. I don't think most people would categorize it as that. It will be a supernatural thriller, like a lot of good creep movies. The only thing in the movie that's fantastic is Spawn, and anything else is otherwise normal. We don't want to muddy the waters. It's R-rated. Not like Deadpool, where there was just a couple F-bombs and a naked butt. Not like Logan either. We're talking trauma, true trauma, as serious as possible. I like to explain that it's my Jaws. Spawn doesn't say a word the entire movie, and it's the same way with Jaws. It's about the sheriff and the people, chasing the ghost. That's it. The lead role isn't Spawn, the lead role is a cop, like Sheriff Brody from Jaws."

Currently, Spawn doesn't have a release date, but it's likely we'll see the movie in 2019, assuming production gets underway next month. Unfortunately, Todd McFarlane wasn't able to shed any light on the release date in this interview with AZ Central, but he has teased that some big news in regards to the project is coming soon. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the new Spawn movie are made available.